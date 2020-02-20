Toyota and Toyota Industries announce new battery for hybrid electric vehicles
20 February 2020
Toyota Motor Corporation and Toyota Industries Corporation announced that they have jointly developed a new battery for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) in anticipation of the further development and market introduction of HEVs, which are forecasted to expand rapidly in the future.
The companies said they will release information such as target vehicle models as well as battery specifications and performanc prior to equipping Toyota HEVs with the new batteries.
To meet the demand for increased production of Toyota HEVs, the production of the new batteries will take place at Toyota Industries’ Kyowa Plant (Obu-shi, Aichi Prefecture) and at a site on company property located adjacent to their Higashiura Plant (Higashiura-cho, Chita-gun, Aichi Prefecture).
In the future, Toyota Industries will work with Toyota to build and strengthen the supply structure.
Unfortunately this is way too early to be Toyota's solid state, due to be unveiled if all goes well for the Olympics.
It will be interesting to see what progress they have made though.
Posted by: Davemart | 20 February 2020 at 05:58 AM
It is presumably also too early for the machine learning algorythms Toyota has been developing noted a couple of articles down:
https://www.greencarcongress.com/2020/02/20200220-attia.html
to have helped in the battery development, although of course Toyota have first dibs on them
Posted by: Davemart | 20 February 2020 at 06:33 AM
Lithium Iron Phosphate could be good for hybrids.
Posted by: SJC_1 | 20 February 2020 at 08:32 AM