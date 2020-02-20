Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Study finds cobalt supply can meet demand for EVs and electronics batteries through 2030
Workhorse Group to unveil new C650 electric step van at NTEA Work Truck Show

Toyota and Toyota Industries announce new battery for hybrid electric vehicles

20 February 2020

Toyota Motor Corporation and Toyota Industries Corporation announced that they have jointly developed a new battery for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) in anticipation of the further development and market introduction of HEVs, which are forecasted to expand rapidly in the future.

The companies said they will release information such as target vehicle models as well as battery specifications and performanc prior to equipping Toyota HEVs with the new batteries.

To meet the demand for increased production of Toyota HEVs, the production of the new batteries will take place at Toyota Industries’ Kyowa Plant (Obu-shi, Aichi Prefecture) and at a site on company property located adjacent to their Higashiura Plant (Higashiura-cho, Chita-gun, Aichi Prefecture).

In the future, Toyota Industries will work with Toyota to build and strengthen the supply structure.

Posted on 20 February 2020 in Batteries, Hybrids | | Comments (3)

Comments

Davemart

Unfortunately this is way too early to be Toyota's solid state, due to be unveiled if all goes well for the Olympics.

It will be interesting to see what progress they have made though.

Posted by: Davemart | 20 February 2020 at 05:58 AM

Davemart

It is presumably also too early for the machine learning algorythms Toyota has been developing noted a couple of articles down:
https://www.greencarcongress.com/2020/02/20200220-attia.html

to have helped in the battery development, although of course Toyota have first dibs on them

Posted by: Davemart | 20 February 2020 at 06:33 AM

SJC_1

Lithium Iron Phosphate could be good for hybrids.

Posted by: SJC_1 | 20 February 2020 at 08:32 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)