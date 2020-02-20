Toyota and Toyota Industries announce new battery for hybrid electric vehicles

Toyota Motor Corporation and Toyota Industries Corporation announced that they have jointly developed a new battery for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) in anticipation of the further development and market introduction of HEVs, which are forecasted to expand rapidly in the future.

The companies said they will release information such as target vehicle models as well as battery specifications and performanc prior to equipping Toyota HEVs with the new batteries.

To meet the demand for increased production of Toyota HEVs, the production of the new batteries will take place at Toyota Industries’ Kyowa Plant (Obu-shi, Aichi Prefecture) and at a site on company property located adjacent to their Higashiura Plant (Higashiura-cho, Chita-gun, Aichi Prefecture).

In the future, Toyota Industries will work with Toyota to build and strengthen the supply structure.