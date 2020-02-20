Workhorse Group to unveil new C650 electric step van at NTEA Work Truck Show

Workhorse Group will display its newly-designed C650 all-electric step van at the NTEA Work Truck Show, 4-6 March in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company‘s new C650 and C1000 step vans will are 650 ft3 and 1000 ft3 vehicles both weighing approximately 12,500 lbs (5,670 kg) when fully loaded.





Through a lightweight, composite, monocoque construction method, Workhorse has significantly decreased their vehicles’ curb weights when compared to legacy company models, while still providing the same cargo volume capacity.

Workhorse C Series vehicles are powered by a modular battery pack system, which provides between 35 kilowatt hours (kWh) when equipped with two battery packs and 70 kWh in its standard four pack configuration, empowering customers to choose the right energy requirement for specific duty cycles.

Depending on the size of battery pack installation, range is expected to be between 100 and 150 miles (161 to 241 km) on a single charge, while achieving approximately 53 miles per gallon gasoline equivalent (MPGe).

Workhorse also currently has the only patent approved for a delivery-truck-mounted drone system, which has been shown to further increase last mile efficiency.