Plug Power partners with Lightning Systems on hydrogen fuel-cell-powered Class 6 trucks for logistics industry; “middle-mile” solution

Plug Power Inc. is partnering with Colorado-based Lightning Systems, a global developer of zero-emission drivetrains. This collaboration enables both companies to offer the first electric, fuel-cell-powered Class 6 trucks (up to 12.5 tons) capable of supporting middle-mile delivery logistics between warehouses and distribution centers.





The electric commercial trucks produced by the partnership will be powered by an integrated hybrid-electric drivetrain consisting of Plug Power’s ProGen fuel cell engines coupled with Lightning Systems’ electric vehicle drivetrain and batteries.

Lightning Systems also will offer customers advanced diagnostics and analytics powered by its artificial neural network technology. This technology enables customers easily to track vehicle and fuel cell system data for analysis, driver training, and route optimization.

Plug Power provides the world’s largest service and support network of certified fuel-cell service technicians deployed throughout North America.

Final production and testing of the new vehicles will be completed at Plug Power’s headquarters in Latham, New York, before they are made commercially available to the public in the third quarter of 2020.

Plug Power and Lightning Systems will deliver both standard and long-range Class 6 trucks through their partnership, taking full advantage of the value that fuel cells offer in commercial fleets where high utilization, long range, fast fueling, and maximization of cargo volume and payload are important.

Plug Power’s ProGen engines provide 90 kW of fuel cell power and utilize the latest generation of the company’s proprietary MEA and metal plate stack technology, which delivers industry-leading power density. The standard vehicle offering includes 20kg of on-board hydrogen storage, delivering average range (for typical route profiles) in excess of 200 miles. An extended range option is also available, effectively doubling the standard average range to 400 miles.