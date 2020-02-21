Chevrolet launches Menlo EV in China

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
21 February 2020

Chevrolet has launched the Menlo, the brand’s first fully electric vehicle in China. (Earlier post.) Initially being offered in Beijing, the Chevrolet Menlo is available in four variants priced from RMB 159,900 (US$22,800) to RMB 179,900 (US$25,600) after national subsidies for new energy vehicles.

The Chevrolet Menlo incorporates GM’s class-leading battery technology and a new-generation highly efficient pure electric drive system that generates 110 kW of maximum power and 350 N·m of maximum torque, with electricity consumption of 13.1 kWh/100 km.

The vehicle has a constant-speed range of up to 410 km (255 miles) under New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) conditions on a single charge. Its battery can be fully charged to 80% of capacity within 40 minutes using a direct current (DC) fast charger.

The Chevrolet Menlo has three driving modes and three energy recovery modes. The economical, normal and sporty driving modes support base acceleration, standard acceleration and enhanced acceleration depending on users’ preferences. The energy recovery modes of light free recovery, medium efficient recovery and strong energy recovery likewise support personal preferences for a balance between driving performance and energy consumption.

In addition, the Chevrolet Menlo received certification for meeting Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) D—the highest integrity requirement for vehicles.

Advanced Connectivity and Safety. The Chevrolet Menlo features the new-generation MyLink+ infotainment system with OnStar. It not only supports over-the-air (OTA) updates, Apple CarPlay and Baidu CarLife, but also offers functions such as virtual car key, remote control and intelligent voice recognition.

Menlo’s advanced technologies include Bosch’s 9.3 Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Forward Collision Alert (FCA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Side Blind Zone Alert (SBZA), Automatic Parking Assist (APA), Following Distance Indicator (FDI) and the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Customers are entitled to 100G of free OnStar 4G LTE data service every year and a quality assurance warranty of eight years or 160,000 km for the battery, motor and electric control systems. The warranty remains effective if the vehicle’s ownership changes, ensuring high residual value.

