Volvo 48V MHEV powertrain now available on all models

In a broad portfolio upgrade, Volvo Cars announced that its 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain options are now available on every Volvo model, further boosting the company’s electrified offerings.





Introduced on the XC90 and XC60 SUVs last year, the mild hybrids are now also available on all other 90- and 60-series cars, as well as on the XC40. The mild-hybrid powertrain options on the V90 Cross Country represent the first electrified variants in the history of the Cross Country range.

Volvo Cars’ mild hybrids offer drivers up to 15% fuel savings and emission reductions in real-world driving. The brake-by-wire system interacts with the energy recovery system and reduces fuel consumption and emissions by recovering kinetic energy under braking.

Volvo Cars also introduced refreshed versions of the S90 and V90 estate, including a refined exterior design and a brand-new, state-of-the-art sound system by Bowers & Wilkins.

In terms of exterior design, Volvo designers have introduced a number of refinements on both the front and rear of the S90 and V90, including new foglights, a new spoiler design and a new lower front bumper.

On the V90, the most striking feature is a brand-new rear light design, including full LED-powered signature lighting and a sequential turn indicator.

Another new feature inside is an Advanced Air Cleaner with a PM 2.5 particle sensor. First developed for the Chinese market and now rolled out globally, it allows drivers to monitor interior air quality via the centre screen. If desired, the Advanced Air Cleaner can clean the cabin air of almost all tiny particles within a few minutes.

Both the new Bowers & Wilkins audio system and the Advanced Air Cleaner technology are now available on all 90 and 60 series models based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform.

All models in the 90 and 60 series now also come with double USB-C charging points in the rear, replacing the 12-volt outlet. The wireless charging functionality for smartphones, first introduced on the XC40 compact SUV, is now also available on most variants in the 90 and 60 series.