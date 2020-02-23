Porsche opens Europe’s most powerful rapid-charging park in Leipzig; 7MW, all renewable energy

Porsche Leipzig is expanding the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in central Germany with a new charging park called Porsche Turbo Charging. The total capacity of the facility, which includes six internal quick charging points, is 7 MW. Porsche Leipzig currently has Europe’s most powerful rapid-charging park, which is operated entirely with electricity from renewable energy sources.





Twelve rapid charging points with 350 kW (direct current) and four charging points with 22 kW (alternating current) are now in operation at the customer center, running seven days a week, around the clock and for customers of all vehicle brands.

During a pilot phase that is running until the end of March, rapid charging will be free of charge for all users. After that, payment will be made using the mobility providers’ standard charging cards, according to their respective conditions.

The new charging park between the number 9, 14 and 38 motorways will significantly enrich the charging infrastructure in central Germany. Electric and hybrid vehicles of all brands are welcome. We are pleased that with the new charging park we can offer an attractive charging option for electric vehicle owners in Leipzig and the surrounding area, as well as transit passengers. —Gerd Rupp, Chairman of the Board of Management of Porsche Leipzig GmbH

The rapid Porsche Turbo Charger charging point was developed by Porsche Engineering and sets new standards in terms of charging time: depending on the vehicle model, up to 100 kilometers can be charged in just five minutes. All vehicles with a Combined Charging System connection (CCS2) can use the fast charging function. Visitors who want to charge their vehicle at Porsche can reach the charging station at the customer center via the visitor gate in Porschestraße near the Leipzig-Nord motorway exit.

During waiting times, charging customers can use the services of the Porsche Customer Center, including a historical vehicle exhibition and shop. They can also book a range of driving experiences available at the Leipzig circuit.

The Porsche plant in Leipzig is currently getting ready for electric mobility. Among other things, a further body shop for the next generation of the Macan is being built at the plant, which will roll off the production line as a purely electrically powered model series. Electric drives are already playing a role at Leipzig: the Panamera hybrid models are produced there and Taycan customers can collect their car in person from Leipzig and enjoy tailored instruction on the FIA-certified circuit.