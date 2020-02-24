Hyliion delivers first of three hybrid Class 8 trucks to Penske Truck Leasing

Hyliion Inc. will be providing three vehicles to Penske Truck Leasing, all of which will incorporate its 6X4HE Class 8 hybrid system. (Earlier post.) The solution was developed in partnership with Dana Inc., whose Spicer Electrified components are part of the e-Powertrain solution.





The Hyliion 6X4HE’s modular design allows for easy installation and simple servicing. Brand- and engine-agnostic, the 6X4HE can be installed on any Class 8 vehicle from any manufacturer. Components include:

The battery pack;

control unit;

thermal management system;

electric axle (up to 1,500 lb-ft (2,000 N·m) and 115 hp);

co-pilot display, allowing the driver to monitor the 6X4HE; and

an aerodyanmics package to reduce air resistance at speed, with up to 3% fuel and emissions savings.





The remaining vehicles will be delivered throughout the year, allowing Penske to complement its fleet with the combined Hyliion-Dana Class 8 electrified solution. As part of the program, Penske will provide ongoing assessments on current and next-generation products.