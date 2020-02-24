Lucid Motors announces long-term partnership with LG Chem for batteries for Lucid Air EV

Lucid Motors announced a long-term partnership with leading EV battery supplier LG Chem for the Lucid Air electric sedan.





Lucid Motors said that it selected LG Chem for a long-term partnership because its batteries provide the ideal level of efficiency, with those batteries further optimized by Lucid to meet or exceed all target goals for range, energy density, and recharge/discharge rates.

Full production of the Lucid Air is expected to start lathe this year in Lucid’s factory in Casa Grande, AZ, with LG Chem battery cells exclusively powering standard versions of this luxury EV through 2023.

The advanced battery cells provided by LG Chem effectively allow Lucid to lock in core volume production forecasts for the Lucid Air for the next several years, with additional agreements to be announced in the future for special versions of the EV.

Lucid selects the best battery cell for each version of the Lucid Air based on data collected during comprehensive and proprietary performance tests, with the cells from LG Chem selected because they provide the ideal level of efficiency for standard versions of the Lucid Air.

In conjunction with its proprietary battery architecture and flexible manufacturing technique, Lucid will optimize the LG Chem cells to meet or exceed all target goals for range, energy density, recharge/discharge rates, and more. In this way, Lucid will leverage the specific cell chemistry of LG Chem’s batteries to develop the most compact, yet energy dense, battery pack form possible.

Lucid will unveil the production version of the Air in New York in April. In addition to the vehicle's final interior and exterior designs, new details on production specifications, available configurations, and pricing information will also be shared.

Lucid is manufacturing 80 beta prototypes at the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters, which will be used for comprehensive testing and validation for key vehicle dynamics, as well as crash testing to confirm exhaustive simulations.