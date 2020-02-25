CNCDA: registration of electrified vehicles up 3.6% in California in 2019, while total car reg down 5.5%

Registrations of new electrified light-duty vehicles (HEVS, PHEVs and EVs) in California rose 3.6% to 250,566 units in 2019, up from 241,970 units, according to the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA), using data from IHS.

Overall, the California new light-duty vehicle market declined 5.5% from 2018 to 2019 (2,002,047 to 1,892,672 units), while the total US market fell 1.1% (17,115,072 units to 16,931,012 units).

The California new vehicle market recorded its 11th consecutive year-over-year quarterly decline in the Fourth Quarter of 2019. New vehicle registrations in the state fell 7.0% in 4Q19 vs. the 3.8% drop in 3Q19.

The electrified vehicle market put in a strong showing due partly to a resurgence in demand for conventional hybrids. After annual declines for several years, registrations of new HEVs in 2019 jumped 24.2% to 104,702 units, according to CNCDA, even outpacing the strong California EV market.

Registrations of new light-duty EVs in California climbed only 5% in 2019, to 99,704 units from 94,801 the year before. PHEVs, which have been outsold by both HEVs and EVs since 2014, saw their registrations drop to 46,160 units in 2019, a decline of 26.6%.





Data: IHS, CNCDA

Overall, according to CNCDA, registrations of new plug-in vehicles (PHEVs and EVs) dropped 7.5% from 2018 to 2019, from 157,648 to 145,864 units, with the result driven by the slowing rate of increased EV sales not able to offset the drop in PHEV sales.

Market share. As a result, HEVs hels a 5.5% market share in California in 2019, EVs held a 5.3% marketshare and PHEVs held a 2.4% marketshare, for a combined hybrid/electric vehicle market share in 2019 of 13.2%.

Tesla by itself took a 3.8% market share in 2019 in California, up 0.3 percentage points from the year before. However, 4Q19 California new vehicle registrations for Tesla were down 46.1% from 4Q18—from 25,961 units to 13,999 units. Tesla holds a 1.1% market share in the US.

Overall, the California light truck share was up 3.2 percentage points in 2019 to 58.4%. US light truck share was up 3.1 percentage points to 71.9% in 2019.