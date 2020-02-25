Terberg introduces new generation of electric terminal tractor; hydrogen fuel-cell version possible

The Netherlands-based Terberg is introducing a new generation of electric vehicles with new EV technology, including the YT203-EV terminal tractor (which replaces the older YT202-EV) and the BC202-EV body carrier.





New generation YT203-EV

The performance of the new electric drive system is comparable with that of diesel engines and the large battery option offers a significantly greater operating range. Additionally, the new battery technology has an extended temperature range and can be used worldwide in both very cold and warm climates.

The first BC202-EV body carrier will be delivered in April 2020 and the new generation YT203-EV terminal tractor will become available at the end of 2020.

With the new technology Terberg delivers significant improvements. Customers can choose from a number of battery capacity combinations so they can select the option best suited to their operations. Applications with high vehicle usage will benefit from the battery with the increased capacity, resulting in a longer range. Customers with operations involving lower vehicle usage and with more opportunities to charge the vehicle during the day can opt for a smaller battery pack, at a lower price.

The new electric drive system has fewer moving parts than a diesel engine and the previous EV generation, resulting in lower maintenance costs. The new EV drive supports regenerative braking, reducing energy consumption. Finally, the vehicles can operate indoors, with zero emissions and a lower noise level, which is particularly relevant for terminal tractors.

The vehicles use DC chargers and can therefore be charged at standard charging stations. The new batteries comply with the ECE-R100 rev. 2 regulation and withstand both very high and very low temperatures. This means the new Terberg YT203-EV can be deployed anywhere in the world.

Additionally, the new charger connector complies with the CCS2.0 automotive standard. This charger technology is also available in the United States.

The Terberg Connect telematics system provides remote monitoring of the status and performance of each vehicle, including the charge cycle and remaining battery capacity. This enables operators to charge their vehicles at just the right time, and avoid unscheduled downtime.

Terberg developed the new generation electric drive as a multifunctional, modular concept. This makes it easier to adapt the EV-technology to a range of vehicles, such as the new YT203-EV terminal tractor and the BC202-EV body carrier. The design also allows for the use of hydrogen fuel cells in future.





Proof-of-concept hydrogen fuel-cell-powered yard tractor YT203-H2.

In January 2019, Terberg Special Vehicles and Zepp.solutions unveiled a proof-of-concept hydrogen fuel cell yard tractor.

The YT203-H2 specification covers all the operational requirements for different applications such as logistics, distribution and ports for the global market. This project was supported by the DKTI-Transport regulation of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.