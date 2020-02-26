California cumulative PEV sales at 13.4% of 2030 goal; true ZEVs at 7.6%

As part of California’s AB 32 climate change program, Executive Order B-48-18 administratively created a goal of 5 million zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) on California roads by 2030. This action expands on the prior Executive Order B-16-2012, which set a goal of 1.5 million by 2025.

While these goals were set administratively, they are embodied in the state’s climate change strategies, and both public and utility ratepayer funds are being used in an attempt to reach this goal, including purchase subsidies, refueling infrastructure, regulatory credit sales that raise the price of traditional fuel vehicles, a continuing net subsidy from gasoline consumers for roads and road repairs, and other measures.

Rather than only true ZEVs, the numbers in the Executive Order and previous interpretations by the agencies indicate the goal is to be achieved by both BEVs that run only on electricity and combustion PHEVs that run on both electricity and gasoline. Consequently, only a portion of the vehicles being counted to meet the zero emission goal—roughly half based on current sales volumes—will in fact produce zero emissions when driven.

Additionally, FCEVs (fuel cell electric vehicles) also would count towards the ZEV total, but CNCDA (California New Car Dealer Association) data show total market share for these vehicles to date at around 0.1%.

Using this more flexible interpretation that includes both true ZEVs and combustion PHEVs, total PEV sales since 2009 account for 13.4% of the 2030 goal, notes a new report from the California Center for Jobs & the Economy. True ZEV sales, however, account for only 7.6%.





Graph: California Center for Jobs & the Economy

The report concludes that BEVs appear to be settling in the 4-5% market share range in California as sales no longer reflect the ramp-up in Model 3 backorder deliveries that began in the second half of 2018.

The California BEV market consisted largely of sales from Tesla, which accounted for 2/3 of BEV sales in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year as a whole, Tesla had 73% of all BEV sales in the state.

PHEV sales continue to show some volatility, while the overall share of electrified vehicles has again become dominated by the upsurge in HEVs rather than the plug-in vehicles the state’s policies attempt to promote. (Earlier post.)