Volkswagen to introduce Touareg R plug-in hybrid at Geneva

Volkswagen will introduce the new Touareg R with a plug-in hybrid drive at the Geneva Motor Show (5 to 15 March 2020). The hybrid drive of the Touareg R essentially consists of a 2,995 cm3 V6 turbocharged gasoline engine (250 kW/340 PS), the electric drive motor (100kW/136 PS) and a lithium-ion battery (energy capacity of 14.1 kWh) built into the luggage compartment underbody.





An 8-speed automatic gearbox (with Tiptronic) and a transfer box transmit the power to the standard 4MOTION all-wheel drive system.

When the battery is sufficiently charged, the new SUV starts in electric E-MODE for zero emissions. It can be driven at up to 140 km/h (87 mph) using electric power; above this speed, the turbocharged V6 gasoline engine (TSI) supplements the electric drive motor. The Touareg R will cover most commuter distances fully electrically.

With all-wheel drive and the powerful hybrid system (700 N·m torque), the Touareg R is designed for a superior maximum trailer weight of up to 3.5 tonnes.

This Volkswagen model is also the first plug-in hybrid SUV available with Trailer Assist—an assistance system for automated maneuvering with a trailer. This is also possible with purely electric power.

The latest Travel Assist version is also a new feature, enabling assisted driving up to speeds of 250 km/h (155 mph) for the first time.

The SUV was designed by the Volkswagen R performance brand, which traditionally develops the sportiest models in the Volkswagen range. The Touareg R represents a paradigm shift—it is the first Volkswagen R model to feature a plug-in hybrid drive. It is also the first time a hybrid model has been the most highly-powered Volkswagen.

The well-appointed Touareg R is set to enter the market in the second half of the year.