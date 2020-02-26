Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
UCS: ride-hailing trips can produce nearly 70% greater emissions compared to private car trips

Volkswagen to introduce Touareg R plug-in hybrid at Geneva

26 February 2020

Volkswagen will introduce the new Touareg R with a plug-in hybrid drive at the Geneva Motor Show (5 to 15 March 2020). The hybrid drive of the Touareg R essentially consists of a 2,995 cm3 V6 turbocharged gasoline engine (250 kW/340 PS), the electric drive motor (100kW/136 PS) and a lithium-ion battery (energy capacity of 14.1 kWh) built into the luggage compartment underbody.

DB2020AU00027_medium

An 8-speed automatic gearbox (with Tiptronic) and a transfer box transmit the power to the standard 4MOTION all-wheel drive system.

When the battery is sufficiently charged, the new SUV starts in electric E-MODE for zero emissions. It can be driven at up to 140 km/h (87 mph) using electric power; above this speed, the turbocharged V6 gasoline engine (TSI) supplements the electric drive motor. The Touareg R will cover most commuter distances fully electrically.

With all-wheel drive and the powerful hybrid system (700 N·m torque), the Touareg R is designed for a superior maximum trailer weight of up to 3.5 tonnes.

This Volkswagen model is also the first plug-in hybrid SUV available with Trailer Assist—an assistance system for automated maneuvering with a trailer. This is also possible with purely electric power.

The latest Travel Assist version is also a new feature, enabling assisted driving up to speeds of 250 km/h (155 mph) for the first time.

The SUV was designed by the Volkswagen R performance brand, which traditionally develops the sportiest models in the Volkswagen range. The Touareg R represents a paradigm shift—it is the first Volkswagen R model to feature a plug-in hybrid drive. It is also the first time a hybrid model has been the most highly-powered Volkswagen.

The well-appointed Touareg R is set to enter the market in the second half of the year.

Posted on 26 February 2020 in Hybrids, Plug-ins, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (1)

Comments

GasperG

I wonder what MPG this thing will get in hybrid mode. It has mechanical AWD, standard TC 8-speed automatic. It seems the hybrid part is just a bolt on and without a plug this thing would be an absolute failure... It may be a failure even with a plug.

Posted by: GasperG | 26 February 2020 at 03:42 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)