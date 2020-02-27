Magna showcasing emobility technologies in new e4 demonstrator car

Magna’s roadmap to e-mobility includes technologies showcased in the all-new e4 technology demonstrator car, which made its debut during the company’s winter test-driving activities in northern Sweden.





The e4 showcases Magna’s eDrive systems in a pure EV format at a time when automakers are making and executing plans for decreasing CO 2 emissions and meeting legislation requirements around the world. Magna’s eDrive platform approach provides flexibility using cross-project synergies with maximum scalability from 50 – 250 kW.

The eDrive systems are grouped in three power classes:





The demo vehicle provides a new benchmark in efficiency and driving dynamics, providing up to 120 km (75 miles) more range than current production models.

The e4 technology demonstrator includes highly integrated PSM-type (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) eDrive systems on the front and rear axle. The unit on the front is equipped with a mechanical differential, while the unit on the rear has a twin-clutch torque vectoring system. Both eDrives, including the gearbox, electric motors, inverters, inverter software, and vehicle control strategy, are developments from Magna.

The e4 is the latest example of Magna’s modular and scalable powertrain solutions as the mobility technology company helps automakers prepare for a future that emphasizes electrification. These powertrain solutions also include:

The e2 prototype, which allows a demonstration of Magna’s scalable, modular drive technologies and a comparison of eight different powertrain configurations within a single vehicle architecture;

Dual-clutch transmissions (DCTs) such as the 7DCT300, which recently hit the one million mark in production at Magna’s powertrain manufacturing facility in Neuenstein, Germany; and

A comprehensive portfolio of powertrain products to cover the wide range of possible drivetrain architectures.

Magna expects that global growth in e-mobility will include mild and micro hybrids, high-voltage hybrids and electric vehicles.