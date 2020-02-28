Adamas: 5 cell suppliers responsible for 78% of global EV battery cobalt demand in 2019

In 2019, more than 14,400 tonnes of cobalt were deployed globally in batteries of newly sold passenger battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), an increase of 34% over the year prior, according to data from Adamas Intelligence’s EV Battery Capacity and Battery Metals Tracker.





CATL took the lead in 2019 with a 21% global market share by cobalt deployed, followed closely by last year’s leaders LG Chem and Panasonic with 20% and 17%, respectively.

Rounding off the top five were BYD and Samsung SDI with market shares of 11% and 9%, respectively.

Overall, the aforementioned five cell suppliers were collectively responsible for 78% of all cobalt deployed globally in passenger vehicle batteries in 2019, up from 69% occupied by the top five in 2018.