Adamas: 5 cell suppliers responsible for 78% of global EV battery cobalt demand in 2019
28 February 2020
In 2019, more than 14,400 tonnes of cobalt were deployed globally in batteries of newly sold passenger battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), an increase of 34% over the year prior, according to data from Adamas Intelligence’s EV Battery Capacity and Battery Metals Tracker.
CATL took the lead in 2019 with a 21% global market share by cobalt deployed, followed closely by last year’s leaders LG Chem and Panasonic with 20% and 17%, respectively.
Rounding off the top five were BYD and Samsung SDI with market shares of 11% and 9%, respectively.
Overall, the aforementioned five cell suppliers were collectively responsible for 78% of all cobalt deployed globally in passenger vehicle batteries in 2019, up from 69% occupied by the top five in 2018.
Comments