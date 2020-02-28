Mercedes-Benz begins production of two A-class PHEV models at Rastatt plant

Mercedes-Benz Cars has begun production of the first Mercedes-Benz compact vehicles with plug-in hybrid drive (earlier post) at the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant in southern Germany.

Supported by a systematic digitization of production processes, Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant and its workers have implemented the simultaneous ramp up of two body variants:

The A 250 e (combined fuel consumption 1.5-1.4 l/100 km, combined power consumption 15.0-14.8 kWh/100 km, electric range 74 km, combined CO 2 emissions 34-33 g/km).

The A 250 e Sedan (combined fuel consumption 1.4 l/100 km, combined power consumption 14.8 -14.7 kWh/100 km, electric range 75 km, combined CO2 emissions 33-32 g/km).

By 2039, Mercedes-Benz Cars is targeting a CO 2 -neutral new car fleet, and by 2030 the company is targeting more than 50% of passenger car sales from plug-in hybrids or full-electric vehicles. This also applies to the production process itself: since 2011 the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant has already implemented various measures which have nearly halved the specific CO 2 emissions per vehicle in production.

The production launch of the Mercedes-Benz A-class in two plug-in hybrid models is a strategic milestone as part of our global electric initiative. We are thus increasing the Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid offering and expanding it to include our high volume compact car segment for the first time. By simultaneously launching production of two A-Class plug-in hybrid models, the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant once again demonstrates its enormous flexibility and efficiency in the Mercedes-Benz Cars global production network. The Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant is therefore optimally prepared for the upcoming production launch of the hybrid B-Class. —Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Production and Supply Chain Management

Supported by a host of digital processes, such as working with mobile devices, automatically guided transport systems (AGVs) and a paperless factory, Rastatt plant employees can respond flexibly and efficiently to a various customizations, such as optional extras and drive variants.

The A-Class with plug-in hybrid drive is being produced on the same line at the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant as models with conventional drive systems. The production of vehicles with different drive types can therefore be adapted flexibly and efficiently.

The hybrid module which drives the A-Class is extremely compact: the electric motor is integrated into the eight-speed dual clutch transmission. For the first time on a Mercedes-Benz vehicle, the combustion engine is started exclusively by the electric motor—the compact hybrids do not have a separate starter.

The electric machine can reach 75 kW. Together with the 1.33-liter four-cylinder engine, this produces a system output of 160 kW (218 hp) and a system torque of 450 N·m. The A 250 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds, with a top speed of 235 km/h.

A lithium-ion high-voltage battery, which has a total capacity of approximately 15.6 kWh, serves as an electric energy storage unit. It can be charged at an external AC or DC electric energy source. The high-voltage batteries are produced from the wholly-owned Mercedes-Benz subsidiary Accumotive.





The A-Class with plug-in hybrid drive is being produced on the same line at as models with conventional drive systems. A special handling device assists workers in placing the battery into the chassis.

Since 2012, battery systems for electric and electrified vehicles from Mercedes-Benz and smart as well as commercial vehicles are produced in Kamenz in the east of Germany. The site in Kamenz, consisting of two battery factories, is state-of-the-art and one of the largest in the global automotive industry. In total, the battery production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars will consist of nine factories at seven locations on three continents.





The battery and power electronics installation takes place successively along the assembly line.

The Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant gained its initial experience building electric vehicles from 2014 to 2017. During this period the B 250 e (combined power consumption 16.6 kWh/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km), a vehicle with an all-electric drive system and a standard range of up to 230 kilometers, was produced.

When it comes to carbon-neutral production, two levers are used: the efficient generation of energy and the reduction of energy consumption. With technologies such as co-generation of heat and electricity (CHP), heat exchanger systems or heat recovery, the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant has succeeded in reducing the specific CO 2 emissions per vehicle in production almost by half since 2011.

A further example is the new energy and environment information path at the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant. The next big project is already on the agenda: by 2022 the power for the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant, as well as in Mercedes-Benz’s other European plants, is expected to come entirely from renewable sources such as wind, solar and hydroelectric power.