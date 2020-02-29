Irizar to provide nine 18m articulated electric buses to Frankfurt

Irizar e-mobility will provide nine 18-meter (59-foot) articulated electric buses to In-de-City-Bus GmbH (ICB) Frankfurt (Germany), in addition to nine interoperable slow charge stations for their garages.





With 560 kWh of stored energy and a range of 220 to 250 km (137 to 155 miles), the latest generation of Iriziar ie buses are equipped with three doors, 46 seats and two spaces for wheelchairs or pushchairs. They charge overnight via nine interoperable chargers fitted with CCS Combo 2 adapters.

With this news, Irizar further grows its presence in Germany, following on an order for ten 12-meter electric buses in Dusseldorf. Irizar offers its sales and after-sales services for electric buses and charging infrastructures in the German, Austrian and Swiss markets through Ferrostaal Equipment Solutions.

The first units are expected to be delivered by the end of this year.

The Irizar Group is committed to investing in alternative sources of energy and large-scale European projects. It manufactures its own batteries and even provides them with a second life, allowing them to be reused once they have come to the end of their useful life cycle in buses.

The municipal company ICB is the largest bus company in Frankfurt. It runs a fleet of 162 low-emission buses, transporting more than 31 million passengers each year. The City of Frankfurt am Main is pursuing the goal of operating all bus traffic by 2030 with alternative drive types.