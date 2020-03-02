More conferences and events outside of China being cancelled due to caution over COVID-19

As the outbreak of the coronavirus now named COVID-19 began to scale in China, the organizers of AutoChina 2020 (the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition) cancelled their event which was due to be held in April. The Shanghai Formula 1 Grand Prix also cancelled.

Now, although not of the scale of the just-cancelled Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), which was due to open this week (earlier post) other conferences and events in the energy and transportation space outside of China are cancelling due to caution over COVID-19.

IHS Markit, a provider of information, analytics and solutions, announced that given the concern over COVID-19, is cancelling its large customer events in the second quarter of 2020. These include:

CERAWeek 2020, scheduled to take place in Houston, 9-13 March. For nearly forty years, CERAWeek has been providing an integrated framework for understanding what’s ahead for global energy markets, geopolitics, and technology. Participants include senior executives, government officials, thought leaders, academics, technology innovators and financial leaders.​ Some 5,500 delegates attend. CERAWeek will simply skip this year, and reconvene in Houston in 2021.



The TPM20 Conference, which was to be held 1-4 March in Long Beach, California. Now in its 20 th year, TPM is for the trans-Pacific and global container shipping and logistics community.

The World Petrochemical Conference, which was to be held 24-27 March 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

IHS Markit currently estimates the adverse financial impact of cancelling these events and others to be approximately $50 million of non-recurring revenue.

The American Physical Society (APS) has cancelled the 2020 APS March Meeting (2-6 March) in Denver.