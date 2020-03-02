Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
GHSA report: 6,590 pedestrians killed on US roads in 2019, highest since 1988
Trillium orders 1 MW containerized PEM electrolyzer from Nel for fuel cell bus fleet in Illinois

More conferences and events outside of China being cancelled due to caution over COVID-19

02 March 2020

As the outbreak of the coronavirus now named COVID-19 began to scale in China, the organizers of AutoChina 2020 (the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition) cancelled their event which was due to be held in April. The Shanghai Formula 1 Grand Prix also cancelled.

Now, although not of the scale of the just-cancelled Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), which was due to open this week (earlier post) other conferences and events in the energy and transportation space outside of China are cancelling due to caution over COVID-19.

IHS Markit, a provider of information, analytics and solutions, announced that given the concern over COVID-19, is cancelling its large customer events in the second quarter of 2020. These include:

  • CERAWeek 2020, scheduled to take place in Houston, 9-13 March. For nearly forty years, CERAWeek has been providing an integrated framework for understanding what’s ahead for global energy markets, geopolitics, and technology. Participants include senior executives, government officials, thought leaders, academics, technology innovators and financial leaders.​ Some 5,500 delegates attend. CERAWeek will simply skip this year, and reconvene in Houston in 2021.

    Rxf8LfW9

  • The TPM20 Conference, which was to be held 1-4 March in Long Beach, California. Now in its 20th year, TPM is for the trans-Pacific and global container shipping and logistics community.

  • The World Petrochemical Conference, which was to be held 24-27 March 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

IHS Markit currently estimates the adverse financial impact of cancelling these events and others to be approximately $50 million of non-recurring revenue.

The American Physical Society (APS) has cancelled the 2020 APS March Meeting (2-6 March) in Denver.

Posted on 02 March 2020 in Health, Market Background, Policy, Safety | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)