Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
IDTechEx forecasts global production of electric LCVs to exceed 2.4M units annually by 2030

DeMoBat project developing robot-assisted dismantling for EV batteries and motors

02 March 2020

In Germany, the DeMoBat collaborative project is developing a robot-assisted dismantling factory for traction batteries and electric motors for EVs. These processes would constitute and important element of a resource-efficient and sustainable circular economy for electromobility.

The traction battery in particular represents a central cost factor of electromobility and also causes considerable environmental impacts in production; the most efficient and long-term use of the cells is a crucial element in the sustainability of e-mobility.

ERsYCndWkAERmKu

Disassembling and reusing battery systems can help improve the environmental balance of electric cars. (photo: Irina Westermann, KIT)

The targeted disassembly of battery packs into individual modules and the subsequent recycling at cell level enables the cells to be used in a condition-specific manner—e.g., from reassembly to replacement batteries and use in second-life applications such as stationary energy storage to high-quality recycling of cell materials. The same applies to the electric motors, in which the rare earth permanent magnets and the copper coils are particularly valuable components.

Scientists from the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation (IPA), the Clausthal Environmental Technology Research Center (CUTEC), the KIT (IIP & WBK), the Esslingen University of Applied Sciences and the Brandenburg University of Technology Cottbus-Senftenberg (BTU) are working in this research project, which is funded by the German Ministry of the Environment (€13 million) together with numerous industrial partners from the automotive industry and the recycling sector on innovative solutions.

The funding is spread over four years and is made available as part of the Baden-Württemberg Automotive Industry Strategy Dialogue (SDA). The dismantling factory is to be built close to the industry. In addition, a center of excellence is established to support the further development of the project technologically and economically with three sub-projects.

Robot-assisted dismantling of batteries and drives for e-cars is a milestone for the widespread implementation of this technology. This project is unique in Germany, and if the research project enables us to recycle individual parts such as cobalt, nickel and graphite industrially and automatically through different, environmentally friendly processes, we not only make ourselves less dependent on raw material imports, but can also significantly improve the environmental balance of electric vehicles. In this way, we conserve rare raw materials and also advance the German industrial location.

—Environment Minister Franz Untersteller

While the other research partners are primarily working on technical dismantling solutions, the IIP is responsible for coordinating subproject 1, in which relevant market developments, business models, legal frameworks, but also logistics concepts, capacity and process planning of the dismantling processes are examined techno-economically and will be rated.

Posted on 02 March 2020 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Motors, Recycling, Robotics, Sustainability | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)