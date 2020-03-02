Resource Watch releases new data-driven Air Quality Dashboard

Resource Watch has introduced a new data-driven Air Quality Dashboard featuring the latest maps and data visualizations on the state of the world’s air. Resource Watch worked with WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities to create this resource for data on air quality and emissions.

From the Air Quality Dashboard: Nitrogen oxide emissions from road transportation paint a picture of how vehicles move across political boundaries.

WRI and more than 30 partners built Resource Watch, a free, open, data-visualization platform that leverages technology, data, and human networks to provide hundreds of data sets all in one place on the state of the planet’s resources and citizens. Resource Watch is currently in Beta.

Air pollution is considered to be one of the world’s number one environmental health risks. It is linked to some seven million premature deaths every year, and 91% of the world’s population lives in areas where air pollution exceeds WHO guidelines. The impacts of worsening air quality extend beyond human health, affecting climate, weather patterns, and energy and food production.

This new dashboard features key datasets for understanding the geography of emissions, their direct sources, and how air moves across borders. The dashboard also highlights the many factors that influence the quality of the air you breathe.