Recent growth of Vehicle Miles of Travel in US occurred on urban roadways
03 March 2020
Vehicle miles of travel (VMT) on urban roadways in the United States grew by 13.7% from 2008 to 2018, while VMT on rural roadways decreased by 1%. Total VMT in 2018 was 3.2 trillion miles.
Light-duty vehicles (of all types) posted an increase in urban VMT of a scant 0.2% (from 2,066,824 million miles in 2017 to 2,071,605 million miles in 2018). Single-unit 2-axle 6-tire or more and combination trucks posted a 4.4% increase in urban VMT in 2018, from 157,328 million miles in 2017 to 164,321 million miles in 2018.
Source: U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, Highway Statistics 2018, Table VM-202.
The Federal Highway Administration classifies all roadways (interstates, other arterials, collectors, and local roads) as either urban or rural.
