Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Beverly, MA gets its first electric school bus; Thomas Built Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley powered by Proterra
XL Fleet to launch hybrid electric upfit technology on Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup family

Recent growth of Vehicle Miles of Travel in US occurred on urban roadways

03 March 2020

Vehicle miles of travel (VMT) on urban roadways in the United States grew by 13.7% from 2008 to 2018, while VMT on rural roadways decreased by 1%. Total VMT in 2018 was 3.2 trillion miles.

Light-duty vehicles (of all types) posted an increase in urban VMT of a scant 0.2% (from 2,066,824 million miles in 2017 to 2,071,605 million miles in 2018). Single-unit 2-axle 6-tire or more and combination trucks posted a 4.4% increase in urban VMT in 2018, from 157,328 million miles in 2017 to 164,321 million miles in 2018.

E64EF973-26BA-4319-AEC9-C00E477E3ABB

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, Highway Statistics 2018, Table VM-202.

The Federal Highway Administration classifies all roadways (interstates, other arterials, collectors, and local roads) as either urban or rural.

Posted on 03 March 2020 in Behavior, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)