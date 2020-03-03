Recent growth of Vehicle Miles of Travel in US occurred on urban roadways

Vehicle miles of travel (VMT) on urban roadways in the United States grew by 13.7% from 2008 to 2018, while VMT on rural roadways decreased by 1%. Total VMT in 2018 was 3.2 trillion miles.

Light-duty vehicles (of all types) posted an increase in urban VMT of a scant 0.2% (from 2,066,824 million miles in 2017 to 2,071,605 million miles in 2018). Single-unit 2-axle 6-tire or more and combination trucks posted a 4.4% increase in urban VMT in 2018, from 157,328 million miles in 2017 to 164,321 million miles in 2018.





Source: U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, Highway Statistics 2018, Table VM-202.

The Federal Highway Administration classifies all roadways (interstates, other arterials, collectors, and local roads) as either urban or rural.