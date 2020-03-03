Henkel and Covestro partner on assembly of Li-ion cells in carriers

In their most recent collaboration, Henkel and Covestro have developed a solution enabling the efficient fixation of cylindrical li-ion battery cells inside a plastic cell holder. The solution is based on a UV-curing adhesive from Henkel and a UV-transparent polycarbonate blend from Covestro.





With a strong consumer push to reduce electric vehicle prices, large-scale and cost-efficient li-ion battery cell assembly is a prerequisite for every automotive OEM. As such, Henkel’s Loctite AA 3963 battery assembly adhesives and Covestro’s UV transparent polycarbonate blend Bayblend were developed for compatibility with high-volume automated dispensing techniques and offer flexible and fast cure mechanisms.

The acrylic adhesive was formulated for use with the cell holder, which is constructed of a special flame-retardant plastic. It provides strong adhesion to the substrate material and offers production adaptability through long open times and short cure cycles.

High-volume manufacturing operations with short cycle times and process flexibility are essential. The Loctite OEM-approved adhesive designed to secure cylindrical li-ion cells into a carrier is a one-part, cure-on-demand formulation. After high-speed dispensing, the material’s long open time inherently builds adaptability into the process by allowing for any unexpected production interruption. Once all cells are placed into the adhesive and secured in the holder, curing is activated with ultra-violet (UV) light and takes place in less than five seconds. — Frank Kerstan, Head of e-Mobility Europe at Henkel

This is an advantage over conventional manufacturing where curing times can range from several minutes to hours, thus requiring additional storage capacity for parts.

The cell holders are manufactured from Covestro’s PC+ABS blend Bayblend FR3040 EV. With a thickness of only one millimeter, the plastic already meets category V-0 of the Underwriters Laboratories’ UL94 flammability rating but shows good permeability for UV radiation in the wavelength range above 380 nanometers.