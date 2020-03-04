New Volkswagen Golf GTI, GTD and GTE; gasoline, diesel and PHEV

Volkswagen unveiled the new eight-generation Golf GTI, the Golf GTD and the Golf GTE plug-in hybrid via a live stream event, in place of the cancelled Geneva International Motor Show.





GTI. The new Golf GTI is powered by a 180 kW (245 PS) 2.0-liter turbocharged direct injection engine (EA888 evo4). The maximum torque is 370 N·m. The four-cylinder engine is coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. A 7-speed dual clutch gearbox (DSG) is optionally available.

GTD. The Golf GTD features a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder TDI diesel power unit (EA288 evo series) with an output of 147 kW (200 PS). The Golf GTD engine delivers maximum torque of 400 N·m even at very low engine speeds.

As with all turbocharged diesel engines in the new Golf, the Golf GTD’s drive system is linked to two SCR catalytic converters connected in series (SCR = Selective Catalytic Reduction). This new twin-dosing SCR system with dual AdBlue injection greatly reduces nitrogen oxide emissions compared with its predecessor. Volkswagen offers the Golf GTD featuring a 7-speed dual clutch DSG gearbox as standard.

GTE. The Golf GTE’s plug-in hybrid drive is made up of a TSI four-cylinder unit (EA211 TSI) generating 110 kW (150 PS), an electric motor with an output of 85 kW (115 PS), a 6-speed DSG gearbox and a new lithium-ion battery. The drive train delivers a power output of 180 kW (245 PS) and a maximum system torque of 400 N·m.





Compared with its predecessor, the all-electric range has increased significantly to now around 60 km (37 miles). The increase in range has been achieved by improving the new Golf’s aerodynamics and by managing to boost the energy capacity of the battery by 50% to 13 kWh. The Golf GTE can be driven at speeds of up to 130 km/h (81 mph) in all-electric mode.

When the battery is sufficiently charged, the Golf GTE always starts in all-electric E-MODE. The drive switches to Hybrid mode if the energy capacity of the battery drops below a certain level or if the speed rises above 130 km/h.

In Hybrid mode, the driver has the option of maintaining the state of charge using three symbols on the Infotainment system screen (the equal sign “=”), increasing it (up arrow “∧”) or reducing it to a defined level (down arrow “∨”). This makes it possible to drive into an urban destination area under electric power and with zero emissions, even at the end of a longer journey, if so required.

Whenever route guidance is active in the navigation system, the battery manager also predictively takes into account road and topographical data to ensure the set battery energy is available when you reach your destination. During this process, battery use is adapted on the basis of the route data in order to achieve an optimum electrical range.

In general, every new Golf is fitted with assist systems including the Lane Assist lane keeping system, Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring, XDS electronic differential lock and Car2X (local communication with other vehicles and the traffic infrastructure). Standard digital instruments and an infotainment system to suit the mobile We Connect and We Connect Plus online services and functions that have been integrated here.

A multifunction steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control (Climatronic), the Press & Drive comfort start system, a Bluetooth provision for mobile telephone, LED headlights, LED tail light clusters, LED daytime running lights, LED reading lights and two USB-C ports. This range of equipment is once again extended significantly for GTI, GTE and GTD.

Improved comfort and dynamics. Volkswagen has developed and perfected the running gear of the Golf GTI, GTE and GTD with the combination of a McPherson front axle and a multi-link rear suspension. A new driving dynamics control system known as the Vehicle Dynamics Manager is used for the first time in these models. The system controls both the XDS function and the lateral dynamics components of the regulated dampers (optional DCC).

This significantly increases the spread between maximum comfort and maximum dynamics, and the vehicle benefits from significantly sharpened driving dynamics as a result.

DCC adaptive chassis control. DDC adaptive chassis control continuously reacts to the road surface and driving situation while taking account of various elements including steering, braking and acceleration manoeuvres. By means of the set driving profile mode, the driver can influence the reduction in body motion as desired. The required damping is calculated for each wheel and adjusted at the four shock absorbers within fractions of a second.

Consequently, DCC always provides the highest level of driving comfort and ensures ideal driving dynamics in combination with the driving dynamics manager. In the latest DCC generation, the vehicle setup can be extended in INDIVIDUAL mode to go beyond the existing range of the fixed COMFORT, ECO and SPORT modes. The driver can accurately set and store a personal driving profile using a digital slider.

Beyond the COMFORT setting, the body is “decoupled” from the road surface as much as possible, thus boosting driving comfort. Beyond the SPORT setting, there is an extended setting range with maximum damping for minimised body movements and extremely direct handling for an unadulterated GTI, GTD and GTE feeling.

Volkswagen introduced the first Golf GTI 44 years ago, followed in 1982 by the first Golf GTD, and in 2014 by the first Golf GTE featuring plug-in hybrid drive.