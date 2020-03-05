DEME and partners developing HYPORT DUQM, a large-scale green hydrogen project in Oman

DEME Concessions and Omani partners are partnering to develop a world-leading, green hydrogen plant in Duqm, Oman. The facility will significantly contribute to the decarbonization of the regional chemical industry in Oman, as well as providing green hydrogen and/or derivatives (such as green methanol or ammonia) to international customers in Europe, for example in the Port of Antwerp.





The first phase of the project will comprise an in-depth feasibility study—coordinated by the global consulting firm Roland Berger—to determine customer offtake choices, technology options, electricity feed-in options, hydrogen (derivatives) shipping options and to define the concept and scope of the commercial scale demonstration project. The envisaged electrolyzer capacity for a first phase is estimated between 250 and 500 MW.

The feasibility phase will be followed by the detailed design and engineering, further project development and finalization of offtake routes and financing. A Final Investment Decision for the commercial scale demonstration project is expected during 2021.

The advantage of the location in Duqm is the availability of inexpensive renewable energy (solar and wind), as well as large, accessible sites (on- and off-shore).

Together with Port of Antwerp International, DEME Concessions is already active in Duqm through a participation in the Port of Duqm Company SAOC.

If hydrogen is produced with electricity by means of electrolysis, no CO 2 is released in the process. However, the hydrogen produced can only be called “green” if renewable electricity is used in the process. The potential role of green hydrogen in the energy transition is threefold: Green H 2 can act as an alternative and decarbonized feedstock for the petrochemical industry; as a clean energy source for industry and the mobility sector; and as an energy carrier and temporary storage for (excess) green electricity.

DEME is a leader in the highly specialized fields of dredging, marine engineering and environmental remediation. Although DEME’s activities originated with the core dredging business, the portfolio diversified substantially over the decades, including dredging and land reclamation, solutions for the offshore energy market, infra marine solutions and environmental solutions.