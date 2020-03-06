FCA to invest $400M to convert idled Indiana transmission plant to build GMET4 engines

FCA will invest $400 million to repurpose an idled transmission plant in Kokomo, Ind., to build the GMET4 engine—the Company’s 2.0-liter Global Medium Engine inline four-cylinder turbo that is currently offered on the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Cherokee.





The 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine is part of FCA’s Global Medium Engine family. The GMET4 direct-injection engine uses a twin-scroll, low-inertia turbocharger mounted directly to the cylinder head, along with a dedicated cooling circuit for the turbocharger, intake air and throttle body for responsiveness, performance and fuel efficiency.

The engine is fitted with double overhead camshafts, dual independent camshaft timing and cooled exhaust gas recirculation. Direct injection delivers fuel into the cylinder and, coupled with turbocharging, enables more efficient combustion, reduced emissions and increased performance. The foundation of the engine is a low-pressure sand cast-aluminum block with cast-in iron cylinder liners and a cast aluminum alloy cylinder head.

When equipped with the GMET4, the Jeep Cherokee can deliver more than 30 mpg highway and provide outstanding off-road performance, while the Jeep Wrangler can deliver a rating of 24 mpg highway.

Currently, both Cherokee and Wrangler offer the 2.0L engine with engine stop start (ESS). Wrangler also offers a version of the engine with mild-hybrid eTorque assist.

The GMET4 will be a very important engine for us as we look to deliver on the promises we made as part of our five-year plan in 2018. While the 2.0-liter is a current engine option on the Jeep Wrangler and Cherokee models, a significant number of new technologies can be applied to this engine, making it relevant for the future. It will play an important role in our plans to offer electric engine options across 30 nameplates that FCA will bring to markets around the world by 2022. —FCA North America Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart

With this investment, 1,000 Indiana jobs will be retained with nearly 200 new jobs added to support production, bringing total employment in the state to more than 8,300.

The new facility will be the source of all US production for the engine currently built in Termoli, Italy. Production is expected to begin in Q2 2021.

Stewart acknowledged the support of the State of Indiana, the City of Kokomo and the UAW for working with the Company to finalize its investment plans.

For more than eight decades, FCA has built transmissions in Indiana, more than 90 million since record keeping began in 1974. Since 2009, the Company has invested nearly $2 billion in its four area plants to produce the eight- and nine-speed transmissions, some of the most fuel-efficient transmissions on the market. When production of the GMET4 launches, it will mark the first time in the company’s history that it has built engines in the state.

In total, FCA has committed to invest more than $14 billion in its US manufacturing operations, creating nearly 30,000 new jobs since June 2009.