Refit hybrid-electric commuter boat launched in Stockholm

In joint trials, Blidösundsbolaget, a subsidiary of Transdev, has teamed up with Scania to refit M/S Rex for hybrid operations. The boat, built in 1937, is now is ferrying commuters on behalf of Stockholm Transport.





We’re encouraged by what we’ve seen so far. There’s still a lot of development and testing to do, but we could reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 47%. —Fredrik Liw, Technical Manager at Blidösundsbolaget

Approximately 60% of commuters in the Swedish capital use public transport and Stockholm Transport prides itself on having a completely fossil-free fleet of buses and trains.

Recently, the transport authority has started making greater use of the city’s waterways, providing shorter and quicker journeys. By 2021, 90% of all regional public transport vessels will be operated on fossil-free fuels. The hybridization of Rex is a step in that development.

The M/S Rex operates daily on a 75-minute route on Lake Mälaren, between Stockholm city center and the island of Ekerö—known for two UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Drottningholm Castle, home to the Swedish Royal Family.

The boat can take up to 150 people and uses a Scania 13-liter diesel engine that conforms to the international IMO Tier 3 emission standard. This is complemented by an e-machine, which means the boat can approach jetties silently. Its total propulsion power is 240 kW continuously or 290 kW for a short duration and it takes around 100 kW of power to run the boat at cruise speed. This provides two hours’ running time on pure electricity.