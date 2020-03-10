CARB publishes 2020 CI values for electricity as transportation fuel: average 82.92 gCO2e/MJ, up from 2019

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Officer has certified the 2020 annual update to the carbon intensities (CI) of the lookup table pathways for a) California Average Grid Electricity Used as a Transportation Fuel in California and b) Electricity Supplied under the Smart Charging or Smart Electrolysis Provision.

The updated pathway CI values are available for quarterly fuel reporting under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) in 2020, beginning with Q1.

The CI of California average grid electricity used as a transportation fuel in California for 2020 is 82.92 gCO 2 e/MJ. This represents a slight increase over the CI of 81.49 gCO 2 e/MJ used in 2019.





Natural gas accounted for 45.44% of the power mix in California in 2018— an increase from 42.93% the year before.

The CI for the smart charging or smart electrolysis provision varies by time of day (using an hourly window) and quarter. It ranges from a low of 27.30 gCO 2 e/MJ for the window from 12:01 pm to 2:00 pm in Q1 to a high of 143.40 gCO 2 e/MJ from 7:01 to 8:00 pm in Q3.

These CIs are updated annually to reflect the decreasing CI of California grid electricity driven by increasing contributions from renewables in the California electricity mix due to mandates driven by the Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS), the inclusion of Cap-and-Trade carbon pricing in dispatch models, as well as other structural or systemic changes.