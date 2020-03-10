US plug-in electric vehicle sales decline in 2019 due to softer PHEV sales; ~2% of market

Following a year of rapid growth in 2018, in which sales nearly doubled from the previous year, sales of plug-in electric vehicles in the US declined in 2019, due to lower sales of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Sales of all-electric vehicles remained steady with a slight increase of about 3,000 more vehicles sold than in 2018. Total plug-in vehicle sales in 2019 were nearly 326,000, or almost 2% of the nearly 17 million vehicles sold that year.





EV refers to all-electric vehicles while PHEV refers to plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, which can be plugged in to draw electricity from an external source but also have a gasoline engine. Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Light Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Updates, December 2019.