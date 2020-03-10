JATO: electrified vehicles 13% of new car reg in Europe in January 2020; electrified vehicles only growth-driver

After a large increase of new vehicle registrations in Europe in December 2019, volumes for January decreased, marking another month of transition for the complex new car market. A total of 1,138,057 new passenger cars were registered in Europe in January 2020, representing a decline of 7.6% from January 2019, according to JATO Dynamics. This steep reduction was in large part caused by the last-minute purchases made in December, due to the impending introduction of the new CO 2 emissions regulation.

However, despite the decrease from December, January registration levels were the 4th highest for the month for any year in the last decade. EVs were the lifeline.

The European market is still showing signs of strength despite a tough environment. We believe that the market is capable of adapting to meet new regulations and impending challenges. This is exemplified by the increase of EV registrations, which was a lifeline for many OEMs in January. Only two years ago not many in the industry would have predicted such high levels of demand for EVs. —Felipe Munoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics

Electrified vehicles provided the only driver of growth for the market in January. They posted a record in volume and market share due to increasing incentives for consumers, greater awareness about the benefits of electrified vehicles, and the growing concern about diesel and gasoline cars, JATO said.

During the first month of 2020, total electrified vehicle registrations increased by a huge 72%, jumping from 87,100 units posted in January 2019 to 150,100 units in the same month of 2020. This is a market share of 13.3% compared to just 7.1% in the year prior.





All electrified types contributed to growth as hybrids (HEV) increased their volume by 36%, pure electric (BEV) by 91% and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) by 173%. For the first time, the hybrids counted for less than half of total EV registrations.

Europe demonstrated that the widespread adoption of EVs is increasingly feasible, and will become a likely reality once the cars become more affordable. —Felipe Munoz

The penetration of electrified vehicles in each market highlights the outstanding performance of these vehicles. They made up 77% of total car registrations in Norway, 38% in Sweden and 28% in Finland.

Among the big markets, electrified vehicles counted for almost 19% in France, 14% in the UK, 12% in Spain, 10% in Germany and 8% in Italy. By brand, these cars represented an important part of the volume registered by Smart (96%), Lexus and Toyota (95% and 66% respectively), DS (42%), Suzuki (41%) and Land Rover (37%). In contrast to this, they made up a significantly smaller proportion of the volume by registered by Citroen (1.4%), Seat (1.4%), Ford (3.3%), Opel (3.9%), Skoda (4%) and Volkswagen (5%).

Meanwhile, despite a slight decrease in total registrations SUVs did manage to increase market share due to the drop in overall vehicle sales in January.

Across Europe consumers bought 452,900 SUVs, down by only 1%, which allowed them to gain 2.6 points of share at 39.8% of total registrations. Only 14% of all SUV registrations in January were powered by electrified engines, whereas 28% of luxury sedans were HEV, PHEV or BEV.





SUVs continue to gain traction. However, manufacturers need to produce more EV models if they want to keep up the momentum of growth moving forward. —Felipe Munoz

Among the latest launches, the Volkswagen T-Cross registered 12,880 units; the Skoda Kamiq 6,079 units; Ford Puma 6,036 units; Skoda Scala 5,646; Mazda CX-30 5,561; Kia Xceed 3,231; Audi Q3 Sportback 3,080; DS 3 Crossback 2,382; Lexus UX 1,894; Tesla Model 3 1,457; Toyota Camry 1,182.