European Commission announces Clean Hydrogen Alliance

The European Commission (EC) presented a broad new European Industrial Strategy to help Europe’s industry lead the transition towards climate neutrality and digital leadership. The Strategy sets out the key drivers of Europe’s industrial transformation and proposes a comprehensive set of future actions, including a Clean Hydrogen Alliance to accelerate the decarbonization of industry and maintain industrial leadership.

Alliances on Low Carbon Industries, Industrial clouds and Platforms, and Raw Materials should follow when ready.





Smart sector integration is a key part of the new strategy, as it aims to use all carriers of energy more effectively, by linking different sectors. Clean Hydrogen is a prime example of where this can have a real benefit. It is disruptive in nature and requires stronger coordination across the value chain.

The Alliance will bring investors together with governmental, institutional and industrial partners, building on the successful template of existing industrial alliances, and on the work done within the framework of the FCH JU.

We welcome the proposal of a Clean Hydrogen Alliance, which can exploit all benefits that hydrogen can bring to the EU economy and jobs. This initiative is a clear evidence of the success of our public private partnership and we will actively support it.. —Bart Biebuyck, FCH JU Executive Director

The European Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU) is a public-private partnership supporting research, technological development and demonstration (RTD) activities in fuel cell and hydrogen energy technologies in Europe. Its aim is to accelerate the market introduction of these technologies, realizing their potential as an instrument in achieving a carbon-clean energy system.

The three members of the FCH JU are the European Commission, fuel cell and hydrogen industries represented by Hydrogen Europe and the research community represented by Hydrogen Europe Research.