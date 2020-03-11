Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
TRI-AD demonstrates successful creation of HD maps for automated driving on surface roads using two techniques
New York Auto Show organizers reschedule event due to coronavirus

Neste to acquire Mahoney Environmental to strengthen its growth strategy and position in renewable raw material sourcing

11 March 2020

Neste, the world’s leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel produced from waste and residue raw materials, has agreed to acquire 100% of Mahoney Environmental (Mahoney), a collector and recycler of used cooking oil in the United States, and its affiliated entities. The transaction is subject to the fulfillment of customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

8d696b601073e2ae_org

This is another important step for Neste in the execution of our growth strategy. With this acquisition we will gain access to a substantial volume of used cooking oil as well as a platform to grow our raw material supply chain in North America.

— Peter Vanacker, President and CEO of Neste

The transaction supports Neste in its effort to build a global waste and residue raw material platform that can keep pace with the world’s growing demand for renewable products. It will also enhance Neste’s competitiveness in the global waste and residue raw material market.

Used cooking oil is one of more than 10 different types of feedstock that Neste can use to produce renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel and raw materials for renewable polymers. An extensive raw material base provides flexibility, allowing Neste to respond to the needs of different markets and customers.

Mahoney collects used cooking oil from restaurants, hotels, sports stadiums and airports. The company pretreats the leftover oil, creating a reliable sustainable component that can be turned into renewable products.

Neste is ranked as the world’s 3rd most sustainable company according to the Global 100 Index. The company’s premium renewable products can enable forward thinking businesses and cities to phase out fossil fuels, reduce their carbon footprint and achieve their sustainability targets.

In 2019, renewable products refined by Neste helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions globally by 9.6 million tonnes—the equivalent of taking 3.5 million passenger cars off the road for one year.

Neste operates renewable product refineries in Singapore, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and Porvoo in Finland. These facilities can process a wide-range of sustainably sourced, 100% renewable raw materials.

Neste has announced a $1.54-billion expansion at its renewable products refinery in Singapore, which will significantly increase production capacity of Neste MY Renewable Diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

Posted on 11 March 2020 in Bio-hydrocarbons, Fuels | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)