Oregon transit district buying 11 New Flyer electric buses and 7 ABB depot chargers

Lane Transit District (LTD) in Oregon has awarded New Flyer a contract for 11 Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses, including seven ABB depot chargers to support electric bus infrastructure development.





The zero-emission bus purchase was supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No- Emission funding.

LTD has a longstanding commitment to sustainability. In 2014, it received silver level certification for the American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) sustainability commitment. Since then, LTD hired a Sustainability Program Manager and conducted carbon footprint analysis of its operations to measure the impacts and benefits of public transit on climate change.

The study found the two greatest opportunities to reduce community greenhouse gas emissions existed in ridership increases and reduction of fleet vehicle emissions. The LTD Board of Directors is now developing ambitious emission reduction goals for its fleet, and the partnership with New Flyer and commitment to investing in electric vehicles is an important part of its carbon reduction strategy.

With the addition of Xcelsior CHARGE buses to its fleet, LTD joins other West Coast cities leading the transition to zero-emission mobility with New Flyer, including Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Diego, Coachella Valley, Oakland, San Francisco, Orange County, and Victor Valley.

In assessing its transition to sustainable mobility, LTD employed a partnership with the University of Oregon (UO) to study opportunities and challenges. The Sustainable City Year Program, part of UO’s Sustainable Cities Initiative now in its tenth year of pairing students with community partners in need of fresh ideas, partnered with LTD over the 2019/2020 academic year. It focused on projects to make local transportation more efficient and sustainable, examining physical infrastructure and soliciting design ideas for transit stations.

Since 2004, NFI has delivered 50 buses to LTD, including New Flyer transit buses and low-floor cutaway buses from NFI sister company ARBOC. More than half use electric hybrid propulsion, helping to lower emissions from public transit.

LTD provides more than 10 million boardings per year on its buses and EmX Bus Rapid Transit line in Lane County, Oregon. Encompassing the Eugene-Springfield metro area, LTD is a special district of the State of Oregon and led by a seven-member board of directors appointed by Oregon’s governor.

LTD also operates RideSource, a paratransit service for people with disabilities, and numerous transportation options programs to promote sustainable travel county-wide.