ESCRYPT and the Security division of NTT form automotive cybersexurity partnership

The risk of cybersecurity incidents due to targeted, uncontrolled attacks is growing with increasing automotive connectivity and the digitalization of vehicle functions and services. In order to detect and ward off these attacks, the automotive industry needs end-to-end solutions that combine vehicle security with continuous monitoring and central security management.





To ensure vehicles are protected, the Security division of NTT Ltd., one of the world’s leading IT technology and service providers, and the automotive security specialist ESCRYPT are partnering to offer joint solutions that are specially designed to enable the cyber resilience of vehicle fleets.

With a portfolio of security software, ESCRYPT already successfully provides vehicle attack detection and defense solutions. However, automotive manufacturers and fleet operators do not simply require these protection systems in the vehicles, they also need them in the wireless network and all the way to their backend. This means it is crucial to monitor all IT and telecommunication systems associated with the connected car throughout the vehicle lifecycle to detect anomalies and shield the systems from attack.

Providing effective protection for the growing number of connected cars therefore calls for additional IT infrastructures and processes.

Secure connected vehicles are a key component of overall IoT development and critically important for automotive manufacturers, fleet operators, and consumers. The requirements are unique and complex, going well beyond traditional IT platforms. By teaming together, NTT Ltd.’s Security division and ESCRYPT can deliver our extensive security advisory, managed security and technical and support services in the connected vehicle space to our clients, enabling them to take a proactive stance and minimize investment risk. —Matt Gyde, CEO of NTT Ltd.’s Security division

ESCRYPT was acquired by the Bosch Group subsidiary ETAS GmbH in 2012 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. The company is active all over the world with locations in the UK, France, Italy, Poland, Sweden, the US, Canada, India, China, Korea, and Japan.