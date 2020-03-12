Mercedes-Benz upgrades eVito Tourer electric van

Mercedes-Benz has upgraded its popular Vito mid-size van, including the electric eVito Tourer version (earlier post). The eVito Tourer features combined power consumption of 26.2 kWh/100 km and up to 421 kilometers of range (262 miles). The eVito Tourer will be available in the summer of 2020.





The electric drivetrain (eATS) powers the front wheels with a peak output of 150 kW (90 kW sustained) and 362 N·m of torque. The electric motor, the transmission with fixed transmission ratios, the cooling system and the power electronics form a compact unit.

The 90 kWh (usable) Li-ion battery pack in the vehicle’s underbody is configured low down and centrally, which has a positive effect on the eVito Tourer handling. The top speeds are 140 km/h (87 mph) with standard and 160 km/h (99 mph) with special equipment.

The Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer comes standard with a water-cooled on-board charger with alternating current with an output of 11 kW. This means that it is also prepared for AC charging at home or public charging stations.

The new eVito Tourer can be charged via the CCS-charging connection in the bumper on the front left side. It enables DC charging. Therefore, the eVito Tourer, with a maximum output of up to 110 kW, can be charged from 10-80% in less than 45 minutes at a rapid charging station.

Drivers have a huge influence on recuperation used to recharge the batteries while driving. They can influence the recuperation performance via gearshift paddles behind the steering wheel. A new feature of the eVito Tourer is the recuperation state DAuto.

In keeping with the maxim “drive with an anticipatory style and save”, traffic sign recognition and information from the safety assistance systems are networked and the strength of recuperation is adjusted depending on the situation and in real time.

Moreover, three driving programs allow the customer to choose individually, and with the press of one button, between comfort and maximum range.

The locally emission-free van can be ordered in two different lengths: in the basic version with a total length of 5140 millimeters or in an extra-long version measuring 5370 millimeters.

Taxi companies benefit from features such as the diverse seat configurations. With two rear bench seats the eVito Tourer becomes a comfortable shuttle vehicle. With its flexible seating configuration, the eVito Tourer can be equipped with up to nine seats or face-to-face seating.

More than 508,000 units of the current third generation Vito have been sold since its introduction in autumn 2014. The versatility of the Vito has made it an established partner for SMEs, in particular those with up to five vehicles. More than 70% of all Mercedes-Benz Vito vehicles are used in such conditions.