Solaris orders 25 Ballard fuel cell modules to power hydrogen buses in Germany

Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. has ordered 25 of Ballard’s new 70 kilowatt heavy-duty FCmove HD fuel cell modules. These 25 modules will power 15 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses planned for deployment in Cologne, Germany and 10 Urbino 12 hydrogen buses planned for deployment in Wuppertal, Germany, all under the Joint Initiative For Hydrogen Vehicles Across Europe (JIVE 2) funding program.





The Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen model Fuel Cell Electric Bus (FCEB)—capable of traveling 350 kilometers (217 miles) on a single hydrogen refueling—was introduced in 2019. (Earlier post.). The bus incorporates an axle with two electric motors and is equipped with a climate control system utilizing heat generated by the fuel cell module.

Shipments of the 25 FCmove-HD modules to Solaris will begin in 2020 and extend into 2021 to match the timing for the bus builds and deployments.

Ballard launched its next-generation FCmove-HD product in 2019. (Earlier post.) Solaris selected the FCmove-HD shortly thereafter for the Urbino 12 FCEB and secured its first project for 12 FCEBs in Bolzano, Italy that are planned to go into service in 2020. /p>