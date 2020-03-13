BNEF projects impact of COVID-19 on renewables, energy storage, EVs, etc.

BloombergNEF has issued a research note highlighting some of the likely effects of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak over the next year on the transition to a clean economy: including renewable power, energy storage, electric vehicles, heating, cooling and the circular economy.

The global auto market is very sensitive to macroeconomic conditions and will be hit hard by the coronavirus and any economic contraction that accompanies it, BNEF says. Early data from the main markets in Asia shows a drop in vehicle sales of 44% for China and 18% for Korea, two of the hardest hit countries.





Chart: BloombergNEF

Other elements of the note: