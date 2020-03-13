Preem selects Haldor Topsoe HydroFlex technology for renewable diesel and jet fuel production

Preem has chosen Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex renewable fuel hydrotreating technology to produce clean renewable diesel and jet fuel at its Gothenburg refinery in Sweden.

The 16,000 barrels-per-day unit will have a yearly production capacity of approximately one million cubic meters of fuels which corresponds to about 25% of Sweden’s estimated consumption of renewable fuels in 2030. This volume of renewable fuel can reduce emissions from cars and planes by 2.5 million tons CO 2 every year.

The new plant is scheduled to be put on-stream in 2024 and will be dedicated to producing renewable fuels from tall oil, tallow, and other renewable feedstocks.

Preem wants to continue the transformation towards a sustainable society and increase the production of renewable fuels in Sweden. The new plant is an important milestone for us, but this is only the beginning. Preem’s goal is to become the world's first climate-neutral petroleum and biofuels company, with net zero emissions in its entire value chain before 2045, and production of renewable fuels is an essential part of that ambition. We are very pleased with our long-standing collaboration with Topsoe, and we look forward to the next leg of our common journey towards more sustainable transportation. —Petter Holland, CEO of Preem

HydroFlex offers access to a portfolio of catalysts specific to processing renewable feedstocks; Haldor Topsoe helps each customer select the optimal combination of catalysts for the renewable feedstocks available to a refinery.





Preem was one of the first transportation fuel companies to begin the transformation towards renewable fuels. For more than a decade, the company has collaborated with Topsoe to innovate the field.

We have worked together on renewable fuels since 2007, and in 2010 we brought the first revamped co-processing unit on-stream to produce renewable diesel. Since these early days, we have increased efficiencies and production volumes in our shared effort to make renewable fuels a viable alternative. We are genuinely excited to begin the next ambitious phase of our partnership. —Morten Schaldemose, EVP of Haldor Topsoe

As a result of Preem choosing the HydroFlex technology with its capacity to produce renewable jet fuel, Preem has signed a letter of intent with the airline SAS to bring this fuel to the Nordic markets.

The project is based on HydroFlex, an industry-proven Topsoe technology that produces renewable fuels—including gasoline, diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel—from all-renewable feedstocks. Topsoe will license and supply basic engineering, proprietary equipment, catalysts, and technical services.

HydroFlex can be deployed in both grassroots units and revamps for co-processing or stand-alone applications.