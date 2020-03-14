SAKOR Technologies provides new dyno to U Houston for testing electric motor, inverter and control system designs

SAKOR Technologies Inc., a recognized leader in the area of high-performance dynamometer systems, recently provided the University of Houston’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering with a dynamometer test system designed to test motor and inverter designs for use in hybrid and electric vehicle applications.





The system features dual opposing 7.5 kilowatt (kW) AccuDyne four-quadrant AC motoring dynamometers, variable frequency drives, and a variety of subsystems configured for testing electrical machines. The dynamometers are capable of bi-directional loading and motoring, allowing researchers to test different algorithms and designs.

One dynamometer will be used for testing permanent magnet motors and the other will be used to test induction motors.





The dynamometers feature regenerative operation, which recovers most of the load energy and makes the system extremely power efficient. They operate at up to 8,000 revolutions per minute (rpm) and offer up to 150% overload capacity, making them compatible with most small hybrid and electric vehicle architectures.

The system is automated by SAKOR’s DynoLAB test automation control system, a system that provides the capabilities necessary for the typical test engineer and/or technician to design and implement complex test procedures without the need to learn a programming language.