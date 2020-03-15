Sion Power projects Licerion EV Li-metal batteries will have 420 Wh/kg and 700 Wh/L when scaled to commercial design

Sion Power, a developer of high-energy, lithium-metal rechargeable batteries, said that its Licerion EV technology will have energy capacities of 420 Wh/kg and 700 Wh/L when scaled to commercial design. Licerion EV is specifically designed for electric vehicle applications, focusing on high energy density, increased cycle life, and fast charging capability.

Through optimization of its protected lithium anode (PLA) and advanced electrolyte formulations, Sion Power performed tests on 1.8 Ah cells, which resulted in 800 full depth of discharge cycles to 70% capacity. Charge times of 15 minutes to 100% state of charge were repeatedly demonstrated with 99.7% efficiency.





This achievement demonstrates a remarkable balance between high energy density, faster charge times, and longer cycle life. Though battery experts know fast charging is not ideal for battery longevity, the market demands this as an option. Sion Power has the technology to produce a viable alternative to traditional lithium-ion cells for many applications, including EV. —Dr. Urs Schoop, Chief Technical Officer at Sion Power

Sion Power plans to license Licerion EV technology for use in automobile applications while focusing their internal manufacturing capabilities on specialized markets, including electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOL) and unmanned vehicles.

Sion, which originally focused on lithium-sulfur technology, made the strategic decision to switch its focus to lithium-metal. Sion Power has developed a patented Protected Lithium Anode (PLA), a key component that enables Licerion batteries to store energy at levels unachievable by other battery technologies.

Incorporating thin, chemically stable ceramic barriers, the Licerion PLA reduces parasitic reactions, minimizing weight while maximizing energy, cycle life, and safety. Additives in Sion Power’s proprietary electrolyte system further improves safety and extend cycle life.