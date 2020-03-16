Bollinger makes its Class 3 electric truck platform available for others

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
16 March 2020

Bollinger Motors, a startup developing electric on- and off-road trucks, recently unveiled an electric chassis for Class 3 trucks: its E-Chassis. The E-Chassis is the same platform shared with the B1 Sport Utility Truck and the B2 Pickup, and it will accommodate future models and other trucks developed by Bollinger Motors.

1

Features of the E-Chassis include:

  • 120 kWh battery pack, 180 kWh optional
  • Dual-motor, all-wheel drive
  • Portal gear hubs
  • 5000-lb. payload
  • Ultra-low center of gravity
  • Easily adjustable to fit various wheelbases
  • Hydraulic anti-lock power brakes (ABS)
  • Electronic traction control
  • Electronic stability control
  • Hydraulic power steering
  • Hydro-pneumatic self-leveling suspension
  • Independent front and rear suspension
  • 5-15 kW on-board charger/inverter
  • Complete power system controls, configurable to given vehicle application
  • Integrated thermal-management system
  • Meets Class 3 regulations

The E-Chassis will be manufactured alongside the B1 and B2 trucks and made available for commercial use in 2021.

Bollinger Motors filed a provisional patent application (Nº 62936929) for the E-Chassis on 18 November 2019.

