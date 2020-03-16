Bollinger makes its Class 3 electric truck platform available for others
16 March 2020
Bollinger Motors, a startup developing electric on- and off-road trucks, recently unveiled an electric chassis for Class 3 trucks: its E-Chassis. The E-Chassis is the same platform shared with the B1 Sport Utility Truck and the B2 Pickup, and it will accommodate future models and other trucks developed by Bollinger Motors.
Features of the E-Chassis include:
- 120 kWh battery pack, 180 kWh optional
- Dual-motor, all-wheel drive
- Portal gear hubs
- 5000-lb. payload
- Ultra-low center of gravity
- Easily adjustable to fit various wheelbases
- Hydraulic anti-lock power brakes (ABS)
- Electronic traction control
- Electronic stability control
- Hydraulic power steering
- Hydro-pneumatic self-leveling suspension
- Independent front and rear suspension
- 5-15 kW on-board charger/inverter
- Complete power system controls, configurable to given vehicle application
- Integrated thermal-management system
- Meets Class 3 regulations
The E-Chassis will be manufactured alongside the B1 and B2 trucks and made available for commercial use in 2021.
Bollinger Motors filed a provisional patent application (Nº 62936929) for the E-Chassis on 18 November 2019.
