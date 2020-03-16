Bollinger makes its Class 3 electric truck platform available for others

Bollinger Motors, a startup developing electric on- and off-road trucks, recently unveiled an electric chassis for Class 3 trucks: its E-Chassis. The E-Chassis is the same platform shared with the B1 Sport Utility Truck and the B2 Pickup, and it will accommodate future models and other trucks developed by Bollinger Motors.





Features of the E-Chassis include:

120 kWh battery pack, 180 kWh optional

Dual-motor, all-wheel drive

Portal gear hubs

5000-lb. payload

Ultra-low center of gravity

Easily adjustable to fit various wheelbases

Hydraulic anti-lock power brakes (ABS)

Electronic traction control

Electronic stability control

Hydraulic power steering

Hydro-pneumatic self-leveling suspension

Independent front and rear suspension

5-15 kW on-board charger/inverter

Complete power system controls, configurable to given vehicle application

Integrated thermal-management system

Meets Class 3 regulations

The E-Chassis will be manufactured alongside the B1 and B2 trucks and made available for commercial use in 2021.

Bollinger Motors filed a provisional patent application (Nº 62936929) for the E-Chassis on 18 November 2019.