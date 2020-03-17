EPHA: Coronavirus threat greater for polluted cities; clean air returning to cities in lockdown

Those living in polluted cities are more at risk from COVID-19, the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA) warned today.

Air pollution can cause hypertension, diabetes and respiratory diseases, conditions that doctors are starting to link to higher mortality rates for COVID-19. A 2003 study on victims of the coronavirus SARS found that patients in regions with moderate air pollution levels were 84% more likely to die than those in regions with low air pollution.

The European Respiratory Society (ERS) is an EPHA member. Dr Sara De Matteis, Associate Professor in Occupational and Environmental Medicine at Cagliari University, Italy, and member of the ERS Environmental Health Committee said:

Urban air quality has improved in the last half century, but petrol and especially diesel vehicle fumes remain a serious problem. Even the latest diesel engines emit dangerous levels of pollution. Patients with chronic lung and heart conditions caused or worsened by long-term exposure to air pollution are less able to fight off lung infections and more likely to die. This is likely also the case for COVID-19. By lowering air pollution levels we can help the most vulnerable in their fight against this and any possible future pandemics.

Air pollution is the biggest environmental health risk in Europe, with the problem greatest in cities, according to the EEA. Particulate matter (PM), nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) and ground-level ozone (O 3 ) cause the most harm and lead to about 400,000 early deaths annually. One hotspot is Northern Italy, center of Europe’s Coronavirus outbreak.

Urban NO 2 pollution comes mainly from traffic, especially diesel vehicles, which are also a major source of PM. There has been a sharp rise in the proportion of diesel vehicles across Europe since the turn of the millennium, many of which have failed to comply with European air pollution standards. There have been 71 infringement procedures underway against EU countries for failing on air quality.

Satellite imagery has revealed a remarkable drop in NO 2 and PM 10 pollution in Italy following the institution of measures to counter the outbreak. Official monitoring stations in Milan mirror the picture from space.







Top: PM 10 levels in Lombardy have fallen dramatically after 10 days of COVID-19 social distancing measures. Bottom: NO 2 has also dropped.