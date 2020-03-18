Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Autotalks’ global V2X solution successfully passed dual-band Wi-Fi pre-certification
DOE announces $3M to improve manufacturing processes through high performance computing

Thailand’s EV industry growing rapidly

18 March 2020

The Thailand Board of Investment announced that Thailand has received more foreign direct investment supporting the country’s growing electric vehicle production ecosystem. According to the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand, the number of companies that are part of Thailand’s electric vehicle industry has risen significantly since 2015, from 76 to 420 in 2019.

Thailand is the largest producer of vehicles in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region and the 11th largest automotive producer in the World, producing more that 2.17 million units in 2018.

The ASEAN member states are Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

5. asean member states map

With a population of more than 645 million consumers in ASEAN alone, the EV industry is projected to grow more as demand across the rest of Asia increases.

Electric vehicle battery production is growing in Thailand, with manufacturing plants operated by SAIC, Honda, Toyota and a recently announced Mercedes production facility.

We are pleased to welcome the location of a Mercedes-Benz battery production facility to the Bangkok region. The new Mercedes facility is the third of its kind in Mercedes’ global battery production network, designed to produce plug-in hybrid automotive batteries.

Thailand is making great progress in the area of sustainable mobility. We offer a range of tax incentives for automotive companies focused on electric vehicle parts production, as well as fuel efficient vehicle assembly.

—Vorawan Norasucha, Director of the New York office of the Thailand Board of Investment

Posted on 18 March 2020 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)