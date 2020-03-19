Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies introduces all-new Endurant XD heavy-duty transmission

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is expanding its Endurant automated transmission lineup with the introduction of the all-new Endurant XD series.





The Eaton Cummins Endurant XD series are purpose-built, high-performance automated transmissions designed for on-highway applications with high gross combined weight ratings, such as double and triple trailer trucks, and severe-duty on/off-highway applications like dump and logging trucks.

The Endurant XD series has torque and horsepower capacity to cover all Class 8 North American engines, including the Cummins X15. Endurant XD transmissions will be available starting in 2021.

The DNA of the Endurant platform is efficiency, lightweight and low cost of ownership. We’ve taken that DNA and added the durability and unique features that customers demand from trucks operating in severe heavy haul and vocational applications to create the Endurant XD series. —Charles Masters, general manager, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies

Because reliability is critical for customers, the Endurant XD series is currently going through an extensive development testing program that puts the transmission through evaluations under extreme conditions.





The Endurant XD series has 18 forward speeds, making it highly versatile and allowing it to be utilized in many applications and driving scenarios. It is designed for ease of use, with low-speed maneuverability, up to six reverse gears and optimized software that makes smart shift decisions.

The Endurant XD series features provisions for bottom 8-bolt and rear 4-bolt high-capacity power take-offs, and a transmission oil cooler provision is available when required.