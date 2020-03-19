Volkswagen says it is changing into a software-driven tech business

At its annual press conference, the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand touted its record deliveries of 6.3 million units in a declining market in 2019 and said that it is about to leap into the electric era.

The ID.3, the first all-electric car based on the new MEB electric platform, is set to be delivered to customers starting this summer. The brand’s first all-electric SUV, the ID.4, will follow afterwards. The continuing electrification of the conventional portfolio will further complement its product range.





VW’s ID.3 EV on the line at Zwickau

By 2022, the brand will offer electric cars based on the MEB platform in all key vehicle segments. By 2025, at least 1.5 million electric cars should be sold per year. The long-term goal is the complete decarbonization of the fleet and the Group by 2050. The fleet’s average CO 2 emissions should be reduced by 25 grams per kilometer in the current year. The brand is confident of complying with the 2020 EU limits.

In addition to electrification, the brand will also vigorously press ahead with digitalization in the next few years. The focus here is on two core areas: the implementation of the digital transformation roadmap and the establishment of the Car.Software organization.

After the conclusion of the pact for the future, the digital transformation roadmap is the follow-up program to make the brand fit for the digital age. This means new digital competencies will be built up and the organization will become faster, leaner and more competitive in all areas.

By 2023, up to 4,000 administrative positions will be eliminated this way. At the same time, 2,000 digital jobs are planned.

Some of the new jobs will be created in the new Car.Software organization, with which the brand has taken Group responsibility for the area of car software. All software activities, from the operating system in the car through digital ecosystems to new mobility services, will be combined in the new unit. Around 3,000 digital experts have already been brought together in the first step. By 2025, more than 10,000 software engineers will work in the unit.