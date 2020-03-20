Northvolt delivers largest Li-ion order to date to Epiroc
20 March 2020
European battery manufacturer Northvolt has delivered its largest order of lithium-ion battery systems to date to mining and infrastructure industries supplier Epiroc.
Epiroc Boltec M Battery rock bolting rig, right side view. Source: Epiroc.
Northvolt has partnered with Epiroc for more than two years and has developed a platform of Li-ion battery systems tailored for Epiroc machines. The solution is a modular heavy-duty subpack which may be connected in varying configurations within a battery system to scale in order to meet the performance requirements of various vehicle platforms.
Of the battery systems delivered to date, several have been integrated into fully operational battery-powered machines now deployed for test and verification.
Epiroc’s Scooptram ST14 Battery: a fully battery electric loader with 14-tonne capacity. Source: Northvolt
The test fleet includes battery-powered drill rigs, loaders and trucks, with from two to five subpacks. The fleet includes the MT42 underground truck which features a 42-tonne load capacity—the largest battery-operated minetruck on the market.
This modular approach enables gains in functionality and drives volumes, which in turn is required to reduce costs and bring electric machine to a cost-competitive level against internal combustion engine platforms.
Our joint efforts to build a modular system fit for purpose to Epiroc’s mining machines has resulted in significant learnings for us as a battery systems company. By meeting the highest functional and safety standards required by the demanding environment in an underground mine, we have developed a standard solution that can meet most industrial customer’s needs as well.—Oscar Fors, President for Northvolt Battery Systems
