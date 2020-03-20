Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
More auto plant shutdowns for COVID-19
Volkswagen receives Advanced Award from Euro NCAP for traffic hazard alert Car2X function; based on Wi-Fi p

Northvolt delivers largest Li-ion order to date to Epiroc

20 March 2020

European battery manufacturer Northvolt has delivered its largest order of lithium-ion battery systems to date to mining and infrastructure industries supplier Epiroc.

Boltec M Battery freecut right side view

Epiroc Boltec M Battery rock bolting rig, right side view. Source: Epiroc.

Northvolt has partnered with Epiroc for more than two years and has developed a platform of Li-ion battery systems tailored for Epiroc machines. The solution is a modular heavy-duty subpack which may be connected in varying configurations within a battery system to scale in order to meet the performance requirements of various vehicle platforms.

Of the battery systems delivered to date, several have been integrated into fully operational battery-powered machines now deployed for test and verification.

Scooptram_0854

Epiroc’s Scooptram ST14 Battery: a fully battery electric loader with 14-tonne capacity. Source: Northvolt

The test fleet includes battery-powered drill rigs, loaders and trucks, with from two to five subpacks. The fleet includes the MT42 underground truck which features a 42-tonne load capacity—the largest battery-operated minetruck on the market.

This modular approach enables gains in functionality and drives volumes, which in turn is required to reduce costs and bring electric machine to a cost-competitive level against internal combustion engine platforms.

Our joint efforts to build a modular system fit for purpose to Epiroc’s mining machines has resulted in significant learnings for us as a battery systems company. By meeting the highest functional and safety standards required by the demanding environment in an underground mine, we have developed a standard solution that can meet most industrial customer’s needs as well.

—Oscar Fors, President for Northvolt Battery Systems

Posted on 20 March 2020 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty, Mining, Off-road | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)