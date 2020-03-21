GM collaborating with Ventec to increase production of VOCSN multi-function ventilator for COVID-19 response
21 March 2020
GM and Ventec Life Systems, in cooperation with StopTheSpread.org, the US’ coordinated private sector response to COVID-19, are collaborating to enable Ventec to increase production of its multi-function ventilator VOCSN to support the growing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ventec’s VOCSN seamlessly integrates five separate devices including a Ventilator, Oxygen concentrator, Cough assist, Suction, and Nebulizer into one unified respiratory system.
Ventilation: ICU critical care ventilator + high flow therapy up to 60 L/min
Oxygen: 6 L/min oxygen concentrator + blender for high pressure oxygen use
Cough: Touch button cough assist using the same circuit to mitigate cross contamination
Suction: Hospital grade suction with 40% more flows
Nebulizer: High performance nebulizer
The single 18 lb unit replaces five separate machines totaling some 55 lbs.) Further, it reduces the five separate circuits of the separate machines to a single circuit. Ventec points out that administering patient care using five devices takes time, creates undo stress for caregivers, and increases the risk for mistakes and cross contamination. Consequently, caregivers waste valuable time managing equipment and less time interacting with patients and resting. Managing five therapies for COVID-19 patients overwhelms medical teams treating pandemic events.
Ventec will leverage GM’s logistics, purchasing and manufacturing expertise to build more of their critically important ventilators. To support these efforts, StopTheSpread.org will continue to unite business leaders across the country to collect resources to complement and support government efforts.
With GM’s help, Ventec will increase ventilator production. By tapping their expertise, GM is enabling us to get more ventilators to more hospitals much faster. This partnership will help save lives.—Chris Kiple, Ventec Life Systems CEO
We are working closely with Ventec to rapidly scale up production of their critically important respiratory products to support our country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to explore ways to help in this time of crisis.—Mary Barra, GM Chairman and CEO
