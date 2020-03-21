GM collaborating with Ventec to increase production of VOCSN multi-function ventilator for COVID-19 response

GM and Ventec Life Systems, in cooperation with StopTheSpread.org, the US’ coordinated private sector response to COVID-19, are collaborating to enable Ventec to increase production of its multi-function ventilator VOCSN to support the growing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.





Ventec’s VOCSN seamlessly integrates five separate devices including a V entilator, O xygen concentrator, C ough assist, S uction, and N ebulizer into one unified respiratory system.

Ventilation: ICU critical care ventilator + high flow therapy up to 60 L/min

Oxygen: 6 L/min oxygen concentrator + blender for high pressure oxygen use

Cough: Touch button cough assist using the same circuit to mitigate cross contamination

Suction: Hospital grade suction with 40% more flows

Nebulizer: High performance nebulizer

The single 18 lb unit replaces five separate machines totaling some 55 lbs.) Further, it reduces the five separate circuits of the separate machines to a single circuit. Ventec points out that administering patient care using five devices takes time, creates undo stress for caregivers, and increases the risk for mistakes and cross contamination. Consequently, caregivers waste valuable time managing equipment and less time interacting with patients and resting. Managing five therapies for COVID-19 patients overwhelms medical teams treating pandemic events.

Ventec will leverage GM’s logistics, purchasing and manufacturing expertise to build more of their critically important ventilators. To support these efforts, StopTheSpread.org will continue to unite business leaders across the country to collect resources to complement and support government efforts.

With GM’s help, Ventec will increase ventilator production. By tapping their expertise, GM is enabling us to get more ventilators to more hospitals much faster. This partnership will help save lives. —Chris Kiple, Ventec Life Systems CEO