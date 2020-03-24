BASF Fourtune FCC catalyst to deliver more butylene; increases FCC gasoline octane; no increase in H2 and coke production

BASF launched Fourtune—a new Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalyst product for gasoil feedstock. Fourtune is the latest product based on BASF’s Multiple Framework Topology (MFT) technology. It has been optimized to deliver superior butylene over propylene selectivity while maintaining catalyst activity and performance.





MFT technology decouples catalyst acid site density from activity allowing units to increase olefin selectivity using a high zeolite catalyst without reducing the unit’s activity.

Fourtune commercial trials have confirmed its ability to deliver better economic performance through butylene selectivity, high conversion, and maintenance of coke selective bottoms upgrading and high distillate yields that increases refiners’ profitability.

BASF’s MFT technology enhances performance through the use of more than one framework topology that work together to tailor the catalyst selectivity profile. Successful evaluations of the new MFT technology have demonstrated Fourtune’s ability to help maximize margins and provide operating flexibility to make more butylene to feed the alkylation unit.

The technology provides an answer to the increased demand for octane since today’s tighter sulfur regulations often require post-treatment on the gasoline stream, which can negatively impact the octane pool.

In 2017, Tier 3 standards went into effect in the United States. Refiners need to reduce the sulfur content of their gasoline pool to meet the 10 ppm requirement. China implemented similar standards in 2017. In the EU the 10 ppm requirement for Gasoline came into effect in 2009.

Compliance with tighter sulfur requirements often led to octane loss. Alkylate has become a preferred gasoline blending component, as it contains no sulfur, no olefins, no benzene, and has a low vapor pressure and high-octane number. As a result, many refiners focus on maximization of alkylate production, but struggle due to a butylene shortage, which is important for keeping refineries operating as profitable as possible.

In 2018, BASF introduced Evolve, a proprietary FCC additive designed for butylene selectivity. Evolve provided improvements in butylene yields while preserving unit conversion and valuable fuels yields when compared to existing technologies.