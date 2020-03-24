INRIX: US traffic down 30% in March due to COVID-19

INRIX has published the first in what it says will be an ongoing series of reports on road traffic demand changes from the COVID-19 virus spread. The report finds that COVID-19 has reduced traffic by 30% nationwide so far in March.





Source: INRIX.

Total volume first dropped nationally on 13 March, with major drops beginning the next day. When compared to typical daily travel:

Nationally, personal travel dropped through the work week, down 30% Thursday and Friday;

San Francisco, the first area to shelter-in-place, was down ~50% overall Thursday and Friday;

California, New York and Michigan had the largest statewide overall drops, at 36-37% Friday;

Long haul truck traffic is flat, a sign that the national supply chain is holding up so far;

Local area commercial vehicle traffic down near 10%, showing a slow overall decline.

The decline in national passenger traffic volume is directly tied to a decline in total trips, with distance-per-trip increasingly slightly from 9.2 miles to 9.4 miles.

In normal times, volume changes move incrementally, IINRIX said—almost undetectable day-by-day. That has not been the case with this decline.

Italy, the first nation to lockdown, traffic dropped 65% overall, 70% in personal vehicle travel.