INRIX: US traffic down 30% in March due to COVID-19

24 March 2020

INRIX has published the first in what it says will be an ongoing series of reports on road traffic demand changes from the COVID-19 virus spread. The report finds that COVID-19 has reduced traffic by 30% nationwide so far in March.

Rick1

Source: INRIX.

Total volume first dropped nationally on 13 March, with major drops beginning the next day. When compared to typical daily travel:

  • Nationally, personal travel dropped through the work week, down 30% Thursday and Friday;

  • San Francisco, the first area to shelter-in-place, was down ~50% overall Thursday and Friday;

  • California, New York and Michigan had the largest statewide overall drops, at 36-37% Friday;

  • Long haul truck traffic is flat, a sign that the national supply chain is holding up so far;

  • Local area commercial vehicle traffic down near 10%, showing a slow overall decline.

The decline in national passenger traffic volume is directly tied to a decline in total trips, with distance-per-trip increasingly slightly from 9.2 miles to 9.4 miles.

In normal times, volume changes move incrementally, IINRIX said—almost undetectable day-by-day. That has not been the case with this decline.

Italy, the first nation to lockdown, traffic dropped 65% overall, 70% in personal vehicle travel.

Posted on 24 March 2020 in Behavior, Health, Market Background, Policy | | Comments (1)

Comments

Bill Siuru

Is it possible to determine how much CO2 emissions have been reduced during this same period. This might give an insight how much transportation contributes to climate. It could help convince those that human activity is effecting climate. or they could be right.

Posted by: Bill Siuru | 24 March 2020 at 07:51 AM

