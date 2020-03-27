MobiledgeX and Savari partner on C-V2X

MobiledgeX and Savari announced a strategic partnership jointly to enable enhanced Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) use cases for automotive OEMs, their fleet management, and mobility-as-a-service partners.

MobiledgeX was founded by Deutsche Telekom to help the global telecom operators offer cross-carrier edge computing services and capabilities, for their own use and for the use of third parties. The presence of the MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud within operator and enterprise networks allows this partnership with Savari to enable deployment of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions orchestrated dynamically with associated QoS.

Savari produces Cellular- and DSRC-based V2X software and applications that are used by Tier-1s and OEMs. Savari’s V2X Software stack is both radio technology and radio vendor agnostic. It is integrated with the major chipset providers (Qualcomm Technologies, NXP, and Autotalks). In addition, Savari’s V2X stack is POSIX compliant and available on major operating systems (OS): namely Linux and QNX.

When coupled with MobiledgeX’s other partnerships around monitoring and observability, Savari can deliver mission-critical ADAS applications faster and with greater security and governance across globally distributed public and private 4G LTE and 5G networks.

Moreover, automotive OEMs can significantly accelerate their connected, mobile, shared, autonomous and electrified strategic plans by leveraging Savari and MobiledgeX’s partnership and edge-enabled solutions. Connected vehicle solutions include V2X use cases for safety, mobility and allows electric vehicles to communicate with the grid, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G).

This partnership will also allow Savari to deploy aggregation logic on the edge and generate crucial data for its deep learning models in the public cloud, and in turn, bring that intelligence back to its edge applications.

Public cloud services present a series of governance, risk, and compliance challenges to governments seeking greater assurance in QoS orchestration at the edge, for purposes such as automotive OEMs advancing the deployment of semi-autonomous and autonomous fleets.

Savari and MobiledgeX can address the V2X and V2G market needs in the European Union (EU) in 2020. Savari platforms powered by the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset have recently achieved RED certification.

The partnership between Savari and MobiledgeX will enable Savari’s emergency response, first responders, and public sector fleet manager customers to bring lifesaving solutions to the market.