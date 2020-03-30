First DAF CF Electric refuse collection truck delivered to ROVA

As part of a field test comprising four comparable vehicles, the first DAF CF Electric 6x2 refuse collection truck has entered operations with Dutch public waste disposal firm ROVA. The vehicle features a zero-emission VDL electric powertrain alongside a fully electric VDL refuse collection superstructure. The vehicle will be operated by ROVA in the Dutch city of Zwolle.





Since the end of 2018, DAF CF Electric 4x2 tractor vehicles have been in operation for inner city distribution at leading Dutch and German transport companies and supermarket chains. (Earlier post.)

While DAF has commenced limited sales of its CF Electric tractor in The Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, four fully electric 6x2 chassis are now entering a field test for refuse collection applications. The 3-axle vehicles provide high payload (GVW up to 28-tonnes) and—due to a steered trailing axle—excellent maneuverability; a huge advantage for waste collection vehicles operating in dense urban areas.

The VDL E-power driveline fitted to the DAF CF Electric 6x2 waste collection truck provides 210 kW of power and a torque of 2,000 N·m—like the CF Electric tractor. The driveline is powered by a battery pack with a (gross) energy content of 170 kWh; sufficient for covering regular garbage collection routes. Waste collection trucks typically return to the depot every few hours to unload, at which time a DAF CF Electric can recharge up to 80% battery capacity in only 30 minutes.





For ROVA, ease of use of the DAF CF Electric refuse collection truck is key, states Marco van Lente, General Director.