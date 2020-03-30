Electric VTOL company Lilium completes $240M funding round

Lilium, the Munich-based aviation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft for regional air mobility (earlier post), completed an internal funding round worth more than $240 million. The round was led by Tencent, with participation from other existing investors including Atomico, Freigeist and LGT.

The all-electric Lilium Jet is a tilt jet aircraft with 36 engines mounted on its flaps. Low vibrations ensure a smooth and quiet ride for passengers, and the small size of the engines means they’re suited to efficient cruise flight. With zero operational emissions and record-breaking power-to-weight and thrust-to-noise ratios, they are the first electric jet engines in commercial certification.





The new funds bring the total sum raised to date to more than $340 million. They will be used to support further development of the Lilium Jet as well as underpinning preparations for serial production in Lilium’s newly-completed manufacturing facilities.

As well as designing and manufacturing the Lilium Jet, the company plans to operate a regional air mobility service as early as 2025 in several regions around the world. It recently completed the first stage of flight testing, with the five-seater Lilium Jet demonstrator flying at speeds exceeding 100 km/h.



